St Johnstone 1-1 Ross County: Saints grab a late goal to keep hopes of 11th alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone 1-1 Ross County: Saints grab a late goal to keep hopes of 11th alive

The Perth side looked to be heading into the play-offs.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.
Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone suffered stoppage time heartbreak at Livingston on Saturday but secured a late lifeline when it looked like their play-off fate had been set in stone.

In the 91st minute of their clash with Ross County, Adama Sidebeh headed home a Graham Carey cross to cancel out Yan Dhanda’s first half opener.

You wouldn’t have said the goal was coming.

In fact, Saints were heading to defeat – and 11th place in the Premiership – with a bit of a whimper.

They remain two points behind County going into Sunday’s final league games.

Saints travel to Motherwell, while the Highlanders host Aberdeen.

The fate of Craig Levein’s team is no longer in their own hands but County will feel frustrated that they didn’t finish off the survival job at McDiarmid Park.

Saints had a couple of good chances before Dhanda broke the deadlock just before the half-hour.

After that, though, there wasn’t enough penalty box action in the most important game of the season so far.

It will need to be much better against Motherwell when nothing less than a win will do.

Levein went with the same starting line-up as the weekend – and the same bench.

It was a one-sided opening to the Livingston match but this was far more even.

There was certainly no indication of either side being content with a draw.

Sidibeh was inches away from connecting with a David Keltjens cross on the seventh minute and then seconds later, George Harmon should have scored with a back post diving header from a Simon Murray delivery.

Ross County's George Harmon has an early shot saved by Dimitar Mitov.
Ross County’s George Harmon has an early shot saved by Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

Stevie May has produced many a magic moment in a St Johnstone kit and he had a glorious opportunity for another.

Quickest to react to a Jack Baldwin sliced attempt at a clearance, May had the time to pick his corner after a good first touch but only succeeded in shooting straight at Ross Laidlaw.

At the other end of the scale, Dan Phillips has yet to score for Saints.

You could see why when he skied an effort into the stand from a Nicky Clark cut-back.

Not for the first time this season, Saints were punished for their attacking deficiencies as County took the lead on 27 minutes.

It was the sort of goal you just don’t see the Perth side scoring.

Dhanda played a one-two with Jordan White, drove purposefully into the box and smashed his shot high past Dimitar Mitov.

Yan Dhanda smashes the ball past Dimitar Mitov.
Yan Dhanda smashes the ball past Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

Also not for the first time this season, Mitov kept his team in the game.

He made a stunning save to deny Harmon just after the half-hour mark and followed it up with one just as good from Murray, though the assistant referee’s flag went up after the second shot.

Slow start to the second half

The situation demanded post-interval urgency but it didn’t get it.

Benji Kimpioka was brought on for May on 55 minutes and his shot (over the bar) 10 minutes later was the team’s first of the second half.

Sidibeh had a go from the edge of the box not long after but it was a weak attempt.

There was little in the way of an end of game onslaught for the County defence to deal with but in the first minute of stoppage time, Sidibeh got his head to a Carey cross to level the scores and keep Saints’ hopes of last day salvation alive.

Player ratings

Mitov 7, McGowan 6.5, Gordon 6.5, May 5.5 (Kimpioka, 55), MacPherson 6, Clark 5.5, Carey 7, Wright 7, Sidibeh 6.5, Keltjens 6, Phillips 5 (Jaiyesimi, 80). Subs not used – Richards, Considine, Kucheriavyi, Olufunwa, M Smith, Franczak, C Smith.

Star man – Graham Carey

Carey was the only player who looked like he might come up with a pass, shot or piece of skill that would win this game for Saints. In the end he helped earn them a draw.

More from St Johnstone FC

Shaun Rooney with St Johnstone's 2021 Scottish Cup.
St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney breaks Perth hearts by sealing Scottish return with St…
Sam McClelland, left, enjoys the celebration
Sam McClelland has taste for silverware after Dundee United loan stint
The St Johnstone players before kick-off at Livingston.
Liam Gordon: It wasn't a huddle but St Johnstone created a buzz at Livingston…
Nicky Clark missed a glorious chance to secure a precious win for St Johnstone at Livingston.
Nicky Clark was 'furious with himself' but St Johnstone boss backs striker to score…
Luke Robinson.
Luke Robinson: St Johnstone is a 'special' club and will still be a Premiership…
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh will be fired up again in midweek.
Adama Sidibeh: St Johnstone will bring tempo and energy to Ross County must-win clash
Stevie May.
Stevie May: St Johnstone need 2014 'togetherness and fight' against Ross County as 10-year…
Graham Carey and Adama Sidibeh show the rollercoaster of emotions at Livingston.
St Johnstone analysis: A season doomed to failure or a ray of hope in…
Craig Levein at Livingston.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone players are 'hurting and gutted' but they're together and will…
Livingston's Cristian Montano scores to make it 1-1.
Livingston 2-1 St Johnstone: Key moments, player ratings and star man as season lurches…

Conversation