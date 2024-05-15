St Johnstone 1-1 Ross County: Saints grab a late goal to keep hopes of 11th alive

St Johnstone suffered stoppage time heartbreak at Livingston on Saturday but secured a late lifeline when it looked like their play-off fate had been set in stone.

In the 91st minute of their clash with Ross County, Adama Sidebeh headed home a Graham Carey cross to cancel out Yan Dhanda’s first half opener.

You wouldn’t have said the goal was coming.

In fact, Saints were heading to defeat – and 11th place in the Premiership – with a bit of a whimper.

They remain two points behind County going into Sunday’s final league games.

Saints travel to Motherwell, while the Highlanders host Aberdeen.

The fate of Craig Levein’s team is no longer in their own hands but County will feel frustrated that they didn’t finish off the survival job at McDiarmid Park.

Saints had a couple of good chances before Dhanda broke the deadlock just before the half-hour.

After that, though, there wasn’t enough penalty box action in the most important game of the season so far.

It will need to be much better against Motherwell when nothing less than a win will do.

Levein went with the same starting line-up as the weekend – and the same bench.

It was a one-sided opening to the Livingston match but this was far more even.

There was certainly no indication of either side being content with a draw.

Sidibeh was inches away from connecting with a David Keltjens cross on the seventh minute and then seconds later, George Harmon should have scored with a back post diving header from a Simon Murray delivery.

Stevie May has produced many a magic moment in a St Johnstone kit and he had a glorious opportunity for another.

Quickest to react to a Jack Baldwin sliced attempt at a clearance, May had the time to pick his corner after a good first touch but only succeeded in shooting straight at Ross Laidlaw.

At the other end of the scale, Dan Phillips has yet to score for Saints.

You could see why when he skied an effort into the stand from a Nicky Clark cut-back.

Not for the first time this season, Saints were punished for their attacking deficiencies as County took the lead on 27 minutes.

It was the sort of goal you just don’t see the Perth side scoring.

Dhanda played a one-two with Jordan White, drove purposefully into the box and smashed his shot high past Dimitar Mitov.

Also not for the first time this season, Mitov kept his team in the game.

He made a stunning save to deny Harmon just after the half-hour mark and followed it up with one just as good from Murray, though the assistant referee’s flag went up after the second shot.

Slow start to the second half

The situation demanded post-interval urgency but it didn’t get it.

Benji Kimpioka was brought on for May on 55 minutes and his shot (over the bar) 10 minutes later was the team’s first of the second half.

Sidibeh had a go from the edge of the box not long after but it was a weak attempt.

There was little in the way of an end of game onslaught for the County defence to deal with but in the first minute of stoppage time, Sidibeh got his head to a Carey cross to level the scores and keep Saints’ hopes of last day salvation alive.

Player ratings

Mitov 7, McGowan 6.5, Gordon 6.5, May 5.5 (Kimpioka, 55), MacPherson 6, Clark 5.5, Carey 7, Wright 7, Sidibeh 6.5, Keltjens 6, Phillips 5 (Jaiyesimi, 80). Subs not used – Richards, Considine, Kucheriavyi, Olufunwa, M Smith, Franczak, C Smith.

Star man – Graham Carey

Carey was the only player who looked like he might come up with a pass, shot or piece of skill that would win this game for Saints. In the end he helped earn them a draw.