St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confident his team can get the win they need at Motherwell as survival hopes are kept alive

The Perth side left it late to earn a draw against Ross County.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is disappointed that the Perth club are no longer in control of their own destiny after their 1-1 draw with Ross County.

But he remains confident that they can get the last day win they need against Motherwell.

And if Saints do secure three points at Fir Park on Sunday, County will need to do the same at home to in-form Aberdeen to stay out of the play-offs.

That means Adama Sidibeh’s late equaliser against the Highlanders may yet turn out to be a vital moment in the season.

“We kept going and we’re still hopeful things can go our way,” said Levein.

Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 1-1.

“The hope is we go to Motherwell and win, then Aberdeen beat Ross County.

“Even if we have to go into the play-offs I would rather go into it in a vein of form so the message to the players on Sunday will be just go out and play then let’s see what happens.

“We have to be confident of going there and winning.

“Of course the reality is it’s out of our hands now.

“We wanted it to be in our hands completely but I don’t think Aberdeen will be an easy team to dispose of on Sunday either.

“Sunday will be about a lot of different things, character, quality and maybe a bit of luck, who knows?

“We have showed a lot of energy in our performances lately, that has pleased me.

“So on we go to Sunday and we’ll see what happens.

“I think we’re in a decent place after the last couple of performances so we have evidence to show the players that we can go to Motherwell and win.”

Sidebeh perseverance pays off

Sidebeh has now scored in back to back games and will be a key man on Sunday.

“It was a really good header from Adama,” said Levein.

“I thought he was really good – running in behind and causing the centre backs problems.

“I was just pleased the boys got some reward for their efforts.

“County are imposing at the back but we got a bit of quality from Graham Carey and then Adama’s finish.

“The game dictated how we reacted. County went in front so we had to be more attacking.

“Our decision-making was based around trying to get back into the game.

“Credit to the lads, we were a bit open in the second half but we’ve not had much luck this season so I think we probably deserved to get back into it.

“I still get great joy from being out with the players on the training pitch and in the dressing room with them.

“That’s what makes me get up in the morning so I’m a lucky guy.”

