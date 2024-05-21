English League One side interested in St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon

Stockport County are interested in St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.

The Perth centre-back is one of a number of players out of contract at McDiarmid Park.

Craig Levein is keen to keep the double-winner, Courier Sport understands, but Gordon will not be short of summer options.

Stockport got promoted to League One this season.

It’s the second time in three years the club have gone up and their next campaign will be their first in England’s third tier for 14 years.

Gordon was signed by Tommy Wright from Hearts.

Perth born and bred, he was a crucial part of Callum Davidson’s League Cup and Scottish Cup winners of 2021.

After Jason Kerr signed for Wigan, Gordon took over the captaincy.

He was one of the star performers in Saints’ last-day victory over Motherwell that secured a 16th season in the top-flight for the club he supported as a youngster.