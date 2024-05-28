St Johnstone star Dan Phillips and Dundee loan man Malachi Boateng on radar of same English club

Stevenage have two Tayside players on their radar for a central midfield summer signing.

Malachi Boateng, who spent last season on loan from Crystal Palace with Dundee, was reported at the weekend to be a target of the English League One club.

And Courier Sport understands that St Johnstone’s Dan Phillips is also a potential recruit for the holding midfield position.

The Trinidad and Tobago international is out of contract at McDiarmid Park after two years in Perth.

Manager Craig Levein has known for months that Phillips intended to move during the close-season.

Other clubs in Scotland may yet throw their hat into the ring for the 23-year-old but it is believed the former Watford and Chelsea academy product’s ideal transfer would be back to England, in the London area.

Boateng, 21, played 36 times for Dundee last season, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Queen’s Park.

A few days ago Stevenage manager, Alex Revell, made ex-Dundee United star, Louis Appere, his first signing of his second spell in charge.

The Hertfordshire club finished ninth in League One.