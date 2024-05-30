St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets Gambia World Cup call-up, with no substance to transfer links

St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh is set to receive his first international call-up.

The Gambia will announce their squad on Friday for a World Cup qualification double header against Seychelles and Gabon.

And Sidibeh, who is also eligible to represent Senegal, will be named in it.

The 25-year-old has made a big impact with Saints since signing from Warrington Rylands in January, having been playing his football in the seventh tier of the English game.

He scored five goals in eight matches, including the equaliser against Ross County in the penultimate game of the season and then the opener at Fir Park on survival Sunday.

Sidibeh’s overhead kick against Dundee was a strong contender for the Perth club’s goal of the season.

There has even been talk of English Championship interest in signing him but Courier Sport understands that there have been no approaches made to St Johnstone.

Saints boss Craig Levein expects Sidibeh to get even better after a first full pre-season as a professional footballer.

Ikpeazu a target

Levein’s attacking options could be set to increase, with ex-Hearts centre-forward, Uche Ikpeazu, on his radar as a first summer recruit.

The Gambia Football Federation appointed Northern Irishman, Johnny McKinstry as the head coach of its men’s senior side.

McKinstry’s main goal will be securing qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia sit fifth in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers after losing their first two games against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

They face Seychelles on June 8 and Gabon on June 11.