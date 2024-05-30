St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets Gambia World Cup call-up, with no substance to transfer links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets Gambia World Cup call-up, with no substance to transfer links

The 25-year-old finished the season with a bang.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh has been a huge success with St Johnstone.
Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh is set to receive his first international call-up.

The Gambia will announce their squad on Friday for a World Cup qualification double header against Seychelles and Gabon.

And Sidibeh, who is also eligible to represent Senegal, will be named in it.

The 25-year-old has made a big impact with Saints since signing from Warrington Rylands in January, having been playing his football in the seventh tier of the English game.

He scored five goals in eight matches, including the equaliser against Ross County in the penultimate game of the season and then the opener at Fir Park on survival Sunday.

Sidibeh’s overhead kick against Dundee was a strong contender for the Perth club’s goal of the season.

Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 1-1 against Dundee.
Image: SNS.

There has even been talk of English Championship interest in signing him but Courier Sport understands that there have been no approaches made to St Johnstone.

Saints boss Craig Levein expects Sidibeh to get even better after a first full pre-season as a professional footballer.

Ikpeazu a target

Levein’s attacking options could be set to increase, with ex-Hearts centre-forward, Uche Ikpeazu, on his radar as a first summer recruit.

The Gambia Football Federation appointed Northern Irishman, Johnny McKinstry as the head coach of its men’s senior side.

McKinstry’s main goal will be securing qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia sit fifth in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers after losing their first two games against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

They face Seychelles on June 8 and Gabon on June 11.

Conversation