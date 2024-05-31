St Johnstone reveal 8 players leaving as talks continue with further out-of-contract men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone reveal 8 players leaving as talks continue with further out-of-contract men

Craig Levein has already started his summer recruitment.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Considine and Tony Gallacher are leaving St Johnstone.
Andy Considine and Tony Gallacher are leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have confirmed the full list of players leaving the club this summer.

There are eight first team squad members departing McDiarmid Park – Cammy Ballantyne, Callum Booth, James Brown, Andy Considine, Ali Crawford, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane and Jack Wills.

Ali Crawford in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.
The other out of contract senior pros are Liam Gordon, Ryan McGowan, Sven Sprangler, Cammy MacPherson, Dan Phillips, Drey Wright and Graham Carey.

A club statement confirmed that “discussions are ongoing with a number of players”.

As well as the eight whose permanent contracts have run out and are leaving, loan players DJ Jaiyesimi, Dave Richards and Luke Robinson have returned to their parent clubs.

‘Professionalism’

Manager, Craig Levein, said: “I would like to thank every single player for their professionalism and contributions during their time at the club.

“Myself, the staff and everyone at the football club wishes them all the very best moving forward.

“We are continuing to work hard to build our squad for next season and further updates will be provided when available.”

Levein has already started his summer recruitment, with striker Uche Ikpeazu agreeing a two-year deal.

