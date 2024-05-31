St Johnstone reveal 8 players leaving as talks continue with further out-of-contract men

St Johnstone have confirmed the full list of players leaving the club this summer.

There are eight first team squad members departing McDiarmid Park – Cammy Ballantyne, Callum Booth, James Brown, Andy Considine, Ali Crawford, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane and Jack Wills.

The other out of contract senior pros are Liam Gordon, Ryan McGowan, Sven Sprangler, Cammy MacPherson, Dan Phillips, Drey Wright and Graham Carey.

A club statement confirmed that “discussions are ongoing with a number of players”.

As well as the eight whose permanent contracts have run out and are leaving, loan players DJ Jaiyesimi, Dave Richards and Luke Robinson have returned to their parent clubs.

‘Professionalism’

Manager, Craig Levein, said: “I would like to thank every single player for their professionalism and contributions during their time at the club.

“Myself, the staff and everyone at the football club wishes them all the very best moving forward.

“We are continuing to work hard to build our squad for next season and further updates will be provided when available.”

Levein has already started his summer recruitment, with striker Uche Ikpeazu agreeing a two-year deal.