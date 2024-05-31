St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh describes Gambia call-up as a ‘dream’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh describes Gambia call-up as a ‘dream’

The 25-year-old now has World Cup qualifiers to look forward to.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh has described his first international call-up as a “dream”.

And the 25-year-old, who has been named in The Gambia squad for a World Cup qualification double-header next month, believes playing for his country will make him an even better footballer for his club.

“I am really happy and delighted to be called up,” said Sidibeh, who scored five goals in eight games to help keep Saints in the Premiership.

“I think it is a dream for every player to play for their national country. I am really glad to get the opportunity.

“When I got the news through, I was then thinking: ‘Wow, this is unbelievable’.

Adama Sidibeh has been a huge success with St Johnstone.
Adama Sidibeh has been a huge success with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“I am really proud and my family are too. They were really happy for me when I told them. They are really excited and hopefully I can play some part in the upcoming games.”

Sidibeh added: “I am really happy with the way I finished the season. I now want to continue that form into next season.

“It is good for me to be part of international football. There are a lot of experienced players and that can help me going forward.

“It is a big step for me personally and I am looking forward to the experience. I look forward to these games, then taking the experience into next season with St Johnstone.”

Deserved reward

Manager Craig Levein told Saints TV: “I am absolutely thrilled for Adama to receive his first international call-up for The Gambia. It is thoroughly deserved.

“Adama was a huge player for us last season after he arrived at the club and he scored some key goals to help ensure we retained our Scottish Premiership status.

“I hope the experience of international football will help Adama to grow his game even further. That can only be a good thing for St Johnstone moving forward into the new season.”

