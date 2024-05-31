St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh describes Gambia call-up as a ‘dream’

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh has described his first international call-up as a “dream”.

And the 25-year-old, who has been named in The Gambia squad for a World Cup qualification double-header next month, believes playing for his country will make him an even better footballer for his club.

“I am really happy and delighted to be called up,” said Sidibeh, who scored five goals in eight games to help keep Saints in the Premiership.

“I think it is a dream for every player to play for their national country. I am really glad to get the opportunity.

“When I got the news through, I was then thinking: ‘Wow, this is unbelievable’.

“I am really proud and my family are too. They were really happy for me when I told them. They are really excited and hopefully I can play some part in the upcoming games.”

Sidibeh added: “I am really happy with the way I finished the season. I now want to continue that form into next season.

“It is good for me to be part of international football. There are a lot of experienced players and that can help me going forward.

“It is a big step for me personally and I am looking forward to the experience. I look forward to these games, then taking the experience into next season with St Johnstone.”

Deserved reward

Manager Craig Levein told Saints TV: “I am absolutely thrilled for Adama to receive his first international call-up for The Gambia. It is thoroughly deserved.

“Adama was a huge player for us last season after he arrived at the club and he scored some key goals to help ensure we retained our Scottish Premiership status.

“I hope the experience of international football will help Adama to grow his game even further. That can only be a good thing for St Johnstone moving forward into the new season.”