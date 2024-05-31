St Johnstone confirm Premier Sports Cup dates AND pre-season friendlies

St Johnstone have confirmed their Premier Sports Cup dates – and two pre-season friendlies.

The Perth club, who won the competition in 2021 but were knocked out in the group stages in the last two years, start off with a trip to face Highland League side, Brechin City.

They finish off their four-game mini-campaign at home to Dick Campbell’s East Fife.

Saints have also announced a couple of pre-season friendlies in the north of the country.

The first one is against Nairn on Friday, June 28 (8pm kick-off), followed by Huntly the following day (2pm kick-off).

Manager Craig Levein said: “Playing Friday and then Saturday will allow me to give everyone some game-time, so it will work well for us.

“Supporters will get a chance to not only see the lads who are already with us, but new players that we bring in.

“These games will be important in our preparation for the start of our Premier Sports Cup campaign in July.”

The full League Cup fixtures are –

Saturday July 13, 3pm – Brechin City (A) Glebe Park

Saturday July 20, 3pm – Greenock Morton (H)

Tuesday July 23, 7:45pm – Alloa Athletic (A)

Saturday July 27, 3pm – East Fife (H)