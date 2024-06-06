EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone win £15,000 claim against Dundee as SPFL hearing judgment is reached

The SPFL have ordered Dundee to pay St Johnstone £15,000 after a judgment found in favour of the Perth club, Courier Sport understands.

A hearing was arranged for last week to settle a dispute over whether Saints should be paid for the costs associated with McDiarmid Park being the back-up ‘home’ venue for the Dark Blues’ Premiership clash against Rangers in April.

After the game had twice been postponed by the middle of the month, the League intervened to make sure Dundee had a plan B in the event of a third failed inspection.

Saints agreed to step-up and put everything in place for the match to be played in Perth on Wednesday, April 17.

In the end, the Dens pitch was given the thumbs up so McDiarmid wasn’t required.

An SPFL hearing was needed to settle whether the five-figure fee, which took in various administration, operational and staffing costs, should be paid.

It has been a costly week for Dundee.

On Wednesday, it emerged they had lost their appeal against an unprecedented SPFL fine dished out over last season’s pitch chaos.

Following a disciplinary hearing over the postponements, a fine of £186,000 was handed out, with £120,000 suspended.

That will be triggered if there is a fresh call-off next season.

Rangers also want Dundee to foot the bill for their hotel stay and travel expenses for the first postponed fixture.