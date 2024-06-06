EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone win £15,000 claim against Dundee as SPFL hearing judgment is reached

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone win £15,000 claim against Dundee as SPFL hearing judgment is reached

The clubs couldn't agree on a payment over a back-up Dark Blues' 'home' game at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
The SPFL have determined that Dundee have to pay St Johnstone £15,000.
The SPFL have determined that Dundee have to pay St Johnstone £15,000. Images: SNS.

The SPFL have ordered Dundee to pay St Johnstone £15,000 after a judgment found in favour of the Perth club, Courier Sport understands.

A hearing was arranged for last week to settle a dispute over whether Saints should be paid for the costs associated with McDiarmid Park being the back-up ‘home’ venue for the Dark Blues’ Premiership clash against Rangers in April.

After the game had twice been postponed by the middle of the month, the League intervened to make sure Dundee had a plan B in the event of a third failed inspection.

Saints agreed to step-up and put everything in place for the match to be played in Perth on Wednesday, April 17.

In the end, the Dens pitch was given the thumbs up so McDiarmid wasn’t required.

An SPFL hearing was needed to settle whether the five-figure fee, which took in various administration, operational and staffing costs, should be paid.

It has been a costly week for Dundee.

Ground staff work on the Dens pitch last season.
Ground staff work on the Dens pitch last season. Image: SNS

On Wednesday, it emerged they had lost their appeal against an unprecedented SPFL fine dished out over last season’s pitch chaos.

Following a disciplinary hearing over the postponements, a fine of £186,000 was handed out, with £120,000 suspended.

That will be triggered if there is a fresh call-off next season.

Rangers also want Dundee to foot the bill for their hotel stay and travel expenses for the first postponed fixture.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder, Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone international round-up as two Perth players get game-time for their countries
Sergei Baltacha helped mentor Dimitar Mitov.
EXCLUSIVE: How Sergei Baltacha helped St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov become penalty kick hero
Adam Webb should soon be the new owner of St Johnstone.
Adam Webb St Johnstone takeover gets SFA approval as buy-out of Geoff Brown overcomes…
⁣Rachel Borthwick cancer update
Partner of St Johnstone star shares 'best news she could have hoped for' in…
Geoff Brown chose Derek McInnes to replace Owen Coyle.
Derek McInnes relives shock moment Geoff Brown offered him St Johnstone job
New Brechin City manager, Patrick Cregg.
Brechin City appoint St Johnstone cup winner as new manager
Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler 'so ready' for next season after signing new contract
Gregory Tade, Andy Brannigan and Cillian Sheridan were all 'team first' strikers for St Johnstone.
5 unsung hero St Johnstone frontmen as Uche Ikpeazu becomes latest Saints striking recruit
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson repaid Craig Levein's 'trust' and earns a new contract…
Simon Murray was in red hot form for Ross County last season. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Simon Murray age critics on both sides of Dundee divide fail to…
15

Conversation