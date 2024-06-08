St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh scores on international debut as The Gambia cruise to World Cup win

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh has scored on his international debut for The Gambia.

The 25-year-old was in great form for his club when he finished last season, scoring five times in eight games.

And the break after the final Saints’ game of the season hasn’t interrupted his momentum.

Sidibeh was brought off the bench in the 67th minute of the World Cup qualifier against Seychelles.

And just over 10 minutes later he guided a header into the net from a free-kick beyond the back post.

Johnny McKinstry’s team won the match comfortably.

Sidibeh’s goal was the fifth in their 5-1 victory.

The Gambia’s second game of this month’s qualifying double header is against Gabon on Tuesday.