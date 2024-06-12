Former St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean set to join Callum Davidson, with a member of Craig Levein’s staff also heading to Queen’s Park

Former St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is set to reunite with Callum Davidson at Queen’s Park.

As reported in the Daily Record, Liam Craig’s departure to work with David Gray at Hibs has opened up a vacancy for a first team coach at Hampden Park, with MacLean identified as the man to take up the role.

Courier Sport understands Davidson is also set to add Saints’ head of sports science, Alex Headrick, to his backroom team, as well as former Dunfermline midfielder, Barry Nicholson.

MacLean has been out of work for eight months since leaving McDiarmid Park.

Before replacing Davidson, he had been his assistant, following Tommy Wright’s exit.