St Johnstone suffer Uche Ikpeazu injury blow as ‘accident’ rules out summer signing until at least September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone suffer Uche Ikpeazu injury blow as ‘accident’ rules out summer signing until at least September

The Saints striker suffered an 'accident' at home.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone star Uche Ikpeazu has been ruled out with a knee injury. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone star Uche Ikpeazu has been ruled out with a knee injury. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

St Johnstone will be without summer signing Uche Ikpeazu until at least September after a summer ‘accident at home’.

The striker damaged knee cartilage in an incident dubbed ‘one of those things’ by frustrated Saints boss Craig Levein.

It means fans will not get their first glimpse of the ex-Hearts hit man until September at the earliest, and possibly even October.

Levein still has Adama Sidibeh, Benjamin Kimpioka, Nicky Clark and Stevie May to pick from up front.

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein is keen to bring Uche Ikpeazu to McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein has brought his former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu to Perth this summer. Image: SNS

The Perth manager told Saints TV: “Uche had an accident at home and twisted his knee, so he’s damaged his cartilage a little bit.

“He’s had to have an operation.

“These things usually take three to four months, which is a real blow to us.

“He’s three or four weeks into that now, so we’ll see him September into October.

“Uche is frustrated, he was desperate to get started.

“It was an accident, one of those things.

“We will be glad to get him back, he’s physical, quick and is good at holding the ball in.

Uche Ikpeazu will be playing for St Johnstone rather than against them.
Uche Ikpeazu will be playing for St Johnstone this coming season rather than against them. Image: SNS

“We have all different types of strikers, but not really anyone who we can go direct to if we need to.

“He brings that.

“Obviously I’m very disappointed he’s not going to get the chance to show what he can do from the first match.

“But that’s football and sometimes you have to accept accidents happen and you have to wait.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Taylor Steven is made a big impression on loan at Alloa.
Taylor Steven aims to seize St Johnstone chance after Alloa springboard
St Johnstone fans will see their side play two more times at home.
St Johnstone fixtures: Saints handed live TV kick-off versus Aberdeen as 2024/25 Premiership schedule…
Drey Wright in action for St Johnstone.
Drey Wright insists St Johnstone looking to put last season's cup disaster right as…
Jack Sanders pictured at McDiarmid Park after signing for St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Jack Sanders: Talks with two ex-St Johnstone bosses helped sell star on switch
Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe has left St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone on hunt for goalkeeping coach after Craig Hinchliffe joins Aberdeen
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler has been a regular sight at the South Inch in Perth. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
St Johnstone fan favourite Sven Sprangler on how he has made Perth's South Inch…
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon salutes the fans
Liam Gordon: St Johnstone legend signs for Motherwell in shock switch to Premiership rivals
Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein, each standing on the touchline
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, United and St Johnstone looking to refresh squads with thriftiness in…
Liam Parker (left) and Taylor Steven (right) will look to push for first team recognition after signing new St Johnstone contracts. Images: SNS
New contracts for 2 more St Johnstone starlets as League One loan pair set…
Josh McPake is training with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone snap up Josh McPake as wide man reveals 3 things he will…

Conversation