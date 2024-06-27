St Johnstone suffer Uche Ikpeazu injury blow as ‘accident’ rules out summer signing until at least September

St Johnstone will be without summer signing Uche Ikpeazu until at least September after a summer ‘accident at home’.

The striker damaged knee cartilage in an incident dubbed ‘one of those things’ by frustrated Saints boss Craig Levein.

It means fans will not get their first glimpse of the ex-Hearts hit man until September at the earliest, and possibly even October.

Levein still has Adama Sidibeh, Benjamin Kimpioka, Nicky Clark and Stevie May to pick from up front.

The Perth manager told Saints TV: “Uche had an accident at home and twisted his knee, so he’s damaged his cartilage a little bit.

“He’s had to have an operation.

“These things usually take three to four months, which is a real blow to us.

“He’s three or four weeks into that now, so we’ll see him September into October.

“Uche is frustrated, he was desperate to get started.

“It was an accident, one of those things.

“We will be glad to get him back, he’s physical, quick and is good at holding the ball in.

“We have all different types of strikers, but not really anyone who we can go direct to if we need to.

“He brings that.

“Obviously I’m very disappointed he’s not going to get the chance to show what he can do from the first match.

“But that’s football and sometimes you have to accept accidents happen and you have to wait.”