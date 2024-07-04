St Johnstone close in on Notts County defender Kyle Cameron

St Johnstone are closing in on the signing of Notts County centre-half, Kyle Cameron.

The towering 27-year-old defender captained the English League Two club for three seasons and wore the armband when they secured a return to the EFL in a play-off final at Wembley.

Having represented England at under-16 level, the 27-year-old switched allegiance to Scotland and played for the under-17s, 19s and 21s north of the border.

Cameron came through Newcastle United’s academy and had short loans spells with Workington, York City, Newport County and Queen of the South.

A three-year permanent move to Torquay United was followed by a transfer to Notts County where he became a fans’ favourite.

Craig Levein, who was linked with Cameron while at Hearts, has made no secret of the fact that central defence is an area he is seeking to strengthen.

Liam Gordon, Ryan McGowan and Andy Considine have all left, with Jack Sanders the only recruit so far for that position.

Cameron is left-sided and, if he signs, will also bring leadership to a Saints squad which has lost a lot of senior pros over the summer.

He has one year left on his County contract but according to reports in England, manager Stuart Maynard, who has appointed a new captain for next season, is willing to let him leave.