Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone confirm Aaron Essel signing as Craig Levein hails Ghanaian U/23 internationalist’s ‘all-round ability’

The 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Perth club.

By Sean Hamilton
Aaron Essel has been unveiled as a St Johnstone player. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Aaron Essel has been unveiled as a St Johnstone player. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian U/23 internationalist Aaron Essel.

The highly-rated 18-year-old impressed on trial in Perth late last season and, after appearing in Saturday’s friendly win over Arbroath, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at McDiarmid Park

The versatile teenager is comfortable in both defence and midfield, with manager Craig Levein emphasising his new recruit’s raw talent.

He said: “Aaron is a young lad who has potential and he has a lot of the required skill sets to be a good player. He trained with us for about 10 days towards the end of last season and did really well.

Aaron Essel with Saints boss Craig Levein at McDiarmid Park. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

As we saw on Saturday against Arbroath, he can play in centre midfield. But he can also play full-back and at centre-back.

“We will see what time brings but he has impressed with his all-round ability.”

Essel, who has played for Ghana in the U/23 African Cup of Nations, was over the moon to have sealed his switch to Perth.

He told Saints TV: “I am so happy to sign here. It is a great step for me in my career and to develop.

“I am very proud and getting the chance to be here is a blessing. I want to show my qualities on the field – my tackles, my passing. I just want to develop to become a key player of the club.

“The staff, players and manager have been amazing. The people here have been so amazing with welcoming me. I love it and I am looking to do my best.

“I love the city and I am just trying to do my best to know more about it.”

