St Johnstone minority investors revealed as Adam Webb gives ‘decisive leadership’ pledge

Adam Webb has confirmed the list of eight minority investors who have joined him in the new ownership of St Johnstone.

Welcoming the “passionate football fans” on board in an open letter, the majority stakeholder has also reiterated his assurance that his retention of a 70% share in Saints in America will ensure “decisive leadership” on his part.

The group of eight, all from the US, includes three attorneys, two physicians, two entrepreneurs and his father, a retired maths professor.

The investors are Matthew Klase (attorney, Atlanta, Georgia); Franklin Lemond (attorney, Atlanta, Georgia); Chet Arter (attorney, St. Augustine, Florida); Mark Chastain (physician, Atlanta, Georgia); Chris Davis (physician, Birmingham, Alabama); Jeff Hardwick (entrepreneur, Birmingham, Alabama); Kyle Ingalls (entrepreneur, Savannah, Georgia); and Cary Webb (retired math professor and my father, Chicago, Illinois).

‘Smart and successful’

“I am pleased to report that eight investors have taken minority stakes in Saints in America, LLC, the company that has just purchased a controlling interest in St Johnstone Football Club,” said Webb.

“This is an exciting group of investors, each of whom I know personally.

“In addition to being passionate football fans, they are all smart and successful in their fields.

“They will be great partners in our quest to achieve the goals set forth in my recent open letter.

“Without exception, the investors are excited to visit Perth, attend games with family and friends, engage with supporters and to be affiliated with such a storied club.

“Each of these co-owners has taken an interest of five percent or less, leaving me with a 70% stake in Saints in America.

“I will greatly value their input and opinions but it is important to have a majority owner who is capable of making important decisions quickly.

“I do not intend to ever be in a position where St Johnstone lacks decisive leadership from a majority owner.”