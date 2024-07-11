St Johnstone minority investors revealed as Adam Webb gives ‘decisive leadership’ pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone minority investors revealed as Adam Webb gives ‘decisive leadership’ pledge

The majority owner retains 70% of Saints in America LLC.

By Eric Nicolson
Adam Webb.
Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

Adam Webb has confirmed the list of eight minority investors who have joined him in the new ownership of St Johnstone.

Welcoming the “passionate football fans” on board in an open letter, the majority stakeholder has also reiterated his assurance that his retention of a 70% share in Saints in America will ensure “decisive leadership” on his part.

The group of eight, all from the US, includes three attorneys, two physicians, two entrepreneurs and his father, a retired maths professor.

The investors are Matthew Klase (attorney, Atlanta, Georgia); Franklin Lemond (attorney, Atlanta, Georgia); Chet Arter (attorney, St. Augustine, Florida); Mark Chastain (physician, Atlanta, Georgia); Chris Davis (physician, Birmingham, Alabama); Jeff Hardwick (entrepreneur, Birmingham, Alabama); Kyle Ingalls (entrepreneur, Savannah, Georgia); and Cary Webb (retired math professor and my father, Chicago, Illinois).

‘Smart and successful’

“I am pleased to report that eight investors have taken minority stakes in Saints in America, LLC, the company that has just purchased a controlling interest in St Johnstone Football Club,” said Webb.

“This is an exciting group of investors, each of whom I know personally.

“In addition to being passionate football fans, they are all smart and successful in their fields.

“They will be great partners in our quest to achieve the goals set forth in my recent open letter.

Adam Webb is unveiled as the new owner of St Johnstone alongside Geoff Brown.
Adam Webb is unveiled as the new owner of St Johnstone alongside Geoff Brown. Image: SNS.

“Without exception, the investors are excited to visit Perth, attend games with family and friends, engage with supporters and to be affiliated with such a storied club.

“Each of these co-owners has taken an interest of five percent or less, leaving me with a 70% stake in Saints in America.

“I will greatly value their input and opinions but it is important to have a majority owner who is capable of making important decisions quickly.

“I do not intend to ever be in a position where St Johnstone lacks decisive leadership from a majority owner.”

