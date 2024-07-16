St Johnstone finalise Andre Raymond transfer as Trinidad and Tobago star hails ‘great’ Perth atmosphere

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Trinidad and Tobago internationalist Andre Raymond.
The 23-year-old left-back has signed a two-year deal at McDiarmid Park after being recommended to the club by former midfielder – and international team-mate – Dan Phillips.
He has been capped nine times by his country and played most recently in Portugal with Vilar de Perdizes.
Upon signing, he said: “I am very grateful. Firstly I am thankful to God, I am thankful to my family, my coaches and my peers who always believed in me.
“I want to use this move as a stepping stone to learn and continue to be a student of the game.
“I always took an interest in St Johnstone when I knew my international teammate Dan Phillips was playing at the club.
“He contacted me and he mentioned that the coach was really interested in me and he liked me a lot.
“From then I continued to watch games, study the style of play and witness the atmosphere of the fans, which is really great. I really wanted to come and join the team.”
Manager Craig Levein added: “We are delighted to bring Andre into the club to bolster our defensive options.
“Andre was a recommendation of our former player Dan Phillips, and we are excited to work with him going forward. Andre’s pace and power will be useful attributes both in defence and attack.”
