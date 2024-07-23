St Johnstone boss Craig Levein left wondering ‘what the hell is going on here’ after Perth side ‘out-fought and out-played’ by Alloa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein left wondering ‘what the hell is going on here’ after Perth side ‘out-fought and out-played’ by Alloa

Saints' hopes of progressing to the next round of the Premier Sports Cup are in jeopardy after a 3-2 defeat.

By Eric Nicolson
Aaron Essel is sent off.
Aaron Essel is sent off. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone suffered a miserable night in Alloa, deservedly going down to a 3-2 defeat that casts serious doubt on their chances of progression to the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Perth side produced a really poor performance, not helped by Aaron Essel getting sent off just after the hour mark and goalkeeper Josh Rae gifting their League One opponents the lead late in the game.

It leaves Craig Levein’s side in third place in Group F.

They will have to beat East Fife and hope Morton can defeat Alloa.

Levein made no attempt to put any positive spin on what he saw.

“It was a terrible performance,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“Some of the stuff I saw tonight was bamboozling to say the least.

“Moments in games make a huge difference – I was watching it and thinking ‘what the hell is going on here?’

“The decision-making was extremely poor.

“We got what we deserved. That’s on us and perhaps on me.

“I made some changes to give an opportunity to players who were desperate to start – little thinking it was going to make situation a lot worse than it was in the previous match.

“I hate being out-fought in games.

“At times they out-played us, which is concerning, of course. We need to get an immediate bounce-back from this.”

Levein chose the same back four that started against Morton but freshened things up in midfield and attack.

Connor Smith made his first start of the season, as did Taylor Steven, facing the team he spent last season on loan with.

Josh McPake was the other change from the weekend.

Josh McPake.
Josh McPake. Image: PPA.

It was a slow opening from Saints – sloppy and lacking tempo.

And the first real chance of the game was Alloa’s after 20 minutes when the visitors coughed up possession on their right and Luke Rankin drove into the box, forcing a decent save out of Josh Rae.

There were a further five minutes on the clock before Saints had an attempt – a Smith 25-yarder that flew over the bar.

Kevin Cawley should have opened the scoring just before the half-hour but couldn’t keep a free header from six yards out on target.

Unsurprisingly, Levein made three changes at half-time.

Half-time changes

Connor Smith, Sam McClelland and Josh McPake were replaced by Matt Smith, Sven Sprangler and Adama Sidibeh.

Seconds after the restart, Saints should have gone in front but, with most of the goal to aim at and only goalkeeper, PJ Morrison, to beat, he fired his shot into the side-netting.

On 54 minutes, Alloa took the lead when an unmarked Morgyn Neill headed home a free-kick from close range.

The Wasps barely had time to celebrate before the game was level again as seconds later Kimpioka had lobbed Morrison to make it 1-1.

Craig Levein watches on.
Craig Levein watches on. Image: PPA.

Saints’ task got harder on 64 minutes when Essel was given a straight red by referee Colin Steven, who deemed the 18-year-old had planted his boot into Steven Buchanan near the corner flag.

Sidibeh had a great opportunity to put Saints in front when he was one v one with Morrison. The keeper won that duel, though, making a good save.

At the other end, Saints’ goalie, Rae, made a costly error on 82 minutes.

After racing out of his box, Rankin took the ball round him and slotted home the winner from a tight angle.

The same man completed a night to forget for Saints on 89 minutes, smashing home after Rae had made a good save from Rankin’s first effort.

Jack Sanders headed in a stoppage time goal but it was too little, too late to affect the result.

St Johnstone – Rae, Raymond, McClelland (Sprangler, 45), Sanders, Keltjens, C Smith (M Smith, 45), MacPherson, Essel, McPake (Sidibeh, 45), Kimpioka (Parker, 65), Steven (Kirk, 84). Subs not used – Sinclair, Carey, Wright, Franczak.

