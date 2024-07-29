Benji Kimpioka: Sunderland and AIK setbacks have helped Swedish striker hit goal trail with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Benji Kimpioka: Sunderland and AIK setbacks have helped Swedish striker hit goal trail with St Johnstone

The 24-year-old has been a star of Saints' Premier Sports Cup group games.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka has been scoring plenty of goals early in the season.
Benji Kimpioka has been scoring plenty of goals early in the season. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Never give up’ and ‘no regrets’ are two career and life mantras for St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka.

And, after starting the season with five goals in four games, the Swedish forward is reaping the rewards of both.

Kimpioka has helped Saints team into the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup, where they will face holders, Rangers.

He did this by earning the penalty that broke the deadlock in the first game against Brechin, scoring the two goals that saw off Morton and then grabbing another double in Saturday’s thrashing of East Fife.

He’s already on a total that is just two shy of the number last season’s top scorer, Nicky Clark, reached.

And it looks as if bold decisions to leave big clubs like Sunderland and AIK of Stockholm are now starting to pay off in Perth.

“I’ve always said that I am very grateful for that Sunderland team,” said Kimpioka, who burst on to the scene as an 18-year-old.

“Jack Ross, John Potter and James Fowler gave me confidence by putting me into first-team football early in my career and doing a lot of work with me.

“In pre-season they saw one of the 23s’ friendly games where I scored a hat-trick.

“After that, I was in.

Benjamin Kimpioka on the pitch, and holding a ball, in his Sunderland days
Benjamin Kimpioka was a bright young star in the Sunderland academy. Image: Shutterstock.

“And really early on, there were rumours about me and another Swedish guy, Joel Asoro, and Arsenal.

“I think it was just talk and I tried to focus on Sunderland because you can get above yourself if you listen to these stories too much.”

Family advice key for Benji Kimpioka

Kimpioka, who was Sunderland’s first goalscorer born in the 21st Century and found the net four times in 16 appearances, added: “A lot happened at the start for me at Sunderland that I was grateful for.

“Then, in football like life in general, there are ups and downs that come.

“My first down was after I left.

“It was tough but, as a person, I’ve learned that the tough moments in life are things you can be as grateful for as the top moments.

“That’s because they are the ones that build you and make you ready for other moments.

“I knew that it was something I would get through because I will never give up.

Striker Benji Kimpioka training with St Johnstone
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka.

“Something I’ve learned since being very young, from my brothers and father and people around me, is to never have any regrets.

“So any decision I go through, I have to go through 100 per cent. Some people might say that I left Sunderland too early.

“Because when I left there, they thought I was really going to cement a place.

“But I felt it was the right time to go back to AIK in Sweden, a big club, with my family, in a capital city.

“If that was the right thing or not, I felt that it was.”

Next stop: Perth

Kimpioka only scored once for AIK and was loaned out to FC Luzern in Switzerland before the Swedish top-flight club agreed to release him when Saints made an approach in January.

“It (AIK) made me learn how setbacks can be and how it is to play in a big city where everything revolves around the team,” he said.

“Everything is a learning curve, which I am grateful for and I will never regret that.”

Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-0 against East Fife.
Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-0 against East Fife. Image: SNS.

Kimpioka has ambitions to become a Sweden international, and is going the right way about it with Saints.

“I’ve played for the under-21 team,” he said.

“One of my main goals in football is to represent my country at first-team level.

“21s was good, I played a lot of games for them but you obviously want to go to the first team.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein with Makenzie Kirk after the young striker scored his first goal.
Makenzie Kirk: There will be no family favours at St Johnstone
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone are all in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.
Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United learn last-16 fate
5
Benji Kimpioka and Makenzie Kirk could both be happy with their afternoon's work against East Fife.
3 St Johnstone talking points as perspective is restored, attacking excitement grows and Makenzie…
Makenzie Kirk celebrates his first goal for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein jokes he might 'crack open the champagne' after Perth…
Adam Webb.
JIM SPENCE: I suspect Adam Webb will set high bar at St Johnstone –…
Drey Wright will be back in the St Johnstone team to face East Fife.
St Johnstone need to avoid 'negative vibe' that lingered last season, says Drey Wright
St Johnstone legend, Stevie May, has been told he can leave.
Craig Levein: Why I'm letting Stevie May leave St Johnstone and why I've missed…
8
Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international
St Johnstone eye swoop for ex-Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson from Hearts
St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson.
Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone must show Alloa horror show was a one-off and why…
Rugby Park.
New date for Kilmarnock v St Johnstone Premiership clash

Conversation