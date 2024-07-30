St Johnstone set to bank over £250k after Rangers Premier Sports Cup tie is picked for live TV

St Johnstone’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 clash with Rangers has been selected as one of the two lives game on the competition sponsor’s TV channel.

The match at Hampden Park wil take place on Saturday, August 17, with a 5.45pm kick-off.

The extra money should mean Saints bank over £250,000 from the tie, Courier Sport understands.

Given the transfer window will still be open for a couple of weeks after, it could also boost manager Craig Levein’s recruitment kitty.

Saints haven’t featured in the second round since the season after they won the cup.

Celtic v Hibernian the following day is the other tie to be chosen for Premier Sports 1.

The remaining six matches will be available online through the Premier Sports streaming service or on a 48-hour deal.

Dundee welcome Airdrie to Dens Park on the Saturday (3pm ko), while United host St Mirren on the Sunday (2pm ko).