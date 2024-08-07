Adam Webb reveals McDiarmid park safe standing plan as St Johnstone owner calls for alcohol ban rethink

New St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, hopes to introduce safe standing to McDiarmid Park.

The north end of the East Stand has traditionally been the part of the ground from where the atmosphere builds in the Perth stadium, with Fair City Unity currently bringing colour and noise on match-days.

Webb, who made his second trip to Scotland since buying Saints from Geoff Brown last month to watch the Premiership opener against Aberdeen, is keen to liaise with supporters to identify where enhancements can be made to their Saturday afternoon or midweek night experience.

Following the lead of Celtic, Kilmarnock and Hibs in constructing a section where fans can stand at ‘rail seats’ is one such example.

“We are looking into a safe standing area,” said Webb.

“It’s something we are consulting about.

“There will be a cost involved in it and we’ve not priced it yet, but it’s an interesting idea.

“We’d have that at the bottom end of the East Stand, that’s where would make most sense to me.

“I think it’s good to talk to the owners of other clubs and to have that communication, so we will speak to other clubs who have it and get their feedback.”

Alcohol sales

Meanwhile, Webb is set to put his shoulder to the wheel to end the alcohol ban in Scottish football grounds.

Clubs have missed out on extra revenue since 1980 and the Atlanta lawyer believes the legislation which was introduced after crowd trouble in a Scottish Cup final has no place in today’s world.

“One of the biggest things I think we need to work on is the beer sales policy,” said Webb.

“There are so many irrationalities with it.

“You can drive a few miles over the border and have a beer at a stadium.

“You can also go to a different sport and have one.

“To be able to go to rugby match, which is an equally aggressive, competitive affair and be able to have as much beer as you want, then come here to St Johnstone and you’re completely handcuffed makes no sense.

“It’s discriminatory and there’s no rationale to it.

“It’s like living with ghosts from the past and we need to move on from it.

“With technology nowadays, cameras and so forth, there are ways to preclude the problem there was 40 years ago.

“So hopefully at the right time we can unify with the other clubs about it and come up with a more palatable programme.”

‘Keep improving’

Webb would be happy if there’s a phased approach to a new policy.

“It can be baby steps,” he pointed out. “We can sell between a certain time, then maybe a bit longer.

“Once you see there’s no harm with that we can take another step and have a gradual programme.

“I think that needs to be a united front because having a one-size-fits-all approach there makes no sense.

“It’s costing every team in the league, really, for what are not legitimate concerns.

“If we can work with other clubs and make sure that policy is rationalised in the near term.

“For me, it’s across the board with the concerns clubs have about it.

“Scottish football needs to keep improving its place in the world by bringing in more resources.

“One way is making it available for those who want to have a beer at the match.

“It’s part of the day out experience.

“We need to make it more enjoyable because that’s what benefits everyone.”