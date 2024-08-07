Adam Webb reveals McDiarmid park safe standing plan as St Johnstone owner calls for alcohol ban rethink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Webb reveals McDiarmid park safe standing plan as St Johnstone owner calls for alcohol ban rethink

The American lawyer is also keen to end Scottish football's stadium alcohol ban.

Adam Webb wants safe standing at McDiarmid Park.
By Eric Nicolson

New St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, hopes to introduce safe standing to McDiarmid Park.

The north end of the East Stand has traditionally been the part of the ground from where the atmosphere builds in the Perth stadium, with Fair City Unity currently bringing colour and noise on match-days.

Webb, who made his second trip to Scotland since buying Saints from Geoff Brown last month to watch the Premiership opener against Aberdeen, is keen to liaise with supporters to identify where enhancements can be made to their Saturday afternoon or midweek night experience.

Following the lead of Celtic, Kilmarnock and Hibs in constructing a section where fans can stand at ‘rail seats’ is one such example.

“We are looking into a safe standing area,” said Webb.

“It’s something we are consulting about.

The St Johnstone fans turned up in big numbers on Monday night.
“There will be a cost involved in it and we’ve not priced it yet, but it’s an interesting idea.

“We’d have that at the bottom end of the East Stand, that’s where would make most sense to me.

“I think it’s good to talk to the owners of other clubs and to have that communication, so we will speak to other clubs who have it and get their feedback.”

Alcohol sales

Meanwhile, Webb is set to put his shoulder to the wheel to end the alcohol ban in Scottish football grounds.

Clubs have missed out on extra revenue since 1980 and the Atlanta lawyer believes the legislation which was introduced after crowd trouble in a Scottish Cup final has no place in today’s world.

“One of the biggest things I think we need to work on is the beer sales policy,” said Webb.

“There are so many irrationalities with it.

“You can drive a few miles over the border and have a beer at a stadium.

“You can also go to a different sport and have one.

You can enjoy a drink at a game of rugby.
“To be able to go to rugby match, which is an equally aggressive, competitive affair and be able to have as much beer as you want, then come here to St Johnstone and you’re completely handcuffed makes no sense.

“It’s discriminatory and there’s no rationale to it.

“It’s like living with ghosts from the past and we need to move on from it.

“With technology nowadays, cameras and so forth, there are ways to preclude the problem there was 40 years ago.

“So hopefully at the right time we can unify with the other clubs about it and come up with a more palatable programme.”

‘Keep improving’

Webb would be happy if there’s a phased approach to a new policy.

“It can be baby steps,” he pointed out. “We can sell between a certain time, then maybe a bit longer.

“Once you see there’s no harm with that we can take another step and have a gradual programme.

“I think that needs to be a united front because having a one-size-fits-all approach there makes no sense.

“It’s costing every team in the league, really, for what are not legitimate concerns.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb.
“If we can work with other clubs and make sure that policy is rationalised in the near term.

“For me, it’s across the board with the concerns clubs have about it.

“Scottish football needs to keep improving its place in the world by bringing in more resources.

“One way is making it available for those who want to have a beer at the match.

“It’s part of the day out experience.

“We need to make it more enjoyable because that’s what benefits everyone.”

