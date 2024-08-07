Jason Kerr: St Johnstone cup double-winning captain gets new skipper role

St Johnstone double-winning captain, Jason Kerr, has been given a new skipper’s role.

Wigan Athletic have confirmed that the central defender will led the Latics into the 2024/25 season.

Kerr was appointed Saints’ captain by Tommy Wright, succeeding Joe Shaughnessy.

He lifted both the League Cup and Scottish Cup at Hampden Park.

Before being sold to Wigan in the summer of 2022, Kerr scored a penalty for Saints in a draw away to Galatasaray.

“It’s a huge honour to have been named the new captain of this fantastic football club,” Kerr said of his latest captaincy appointment.

“I am really thankful to Shaun Maloney for entrusting me with the responsibility.

“It’s an unbelievable privilege and one that brings a lot of pride to me and my family. Without a doubt, it’s one of the best achievements in my career to date.”