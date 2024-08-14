St Johnstone youth chief reveals development plan for Callan Hamill as teen Arsenal target signs new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone youth chief reveals development plan for Callan Hamill as teen Arsenal target signs new deal

Hamill knocked back approaches from Celtic and Rangers to sign a new one-year contract at McDiarmid Park

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone academy boss Alistair Stevenson watches as teen prospect Callan Hamill signs his new contract. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone academy boss Alistair Stevenson watches as teen prospect Callan Hamill signs his new contract. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

St Johnstone youth chief Alistair Stevenson has revealed his plan for Callan Hamill after the teen Arsenal target penned a new Perth deal.

The 15-year-old defender has agreed a one-year contract extension in Perth, having passed up the opportunity to join Celtic and Rangers.

Premier League giants Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the teenager and he is expected to link up with the Gunners over the course of the season.

But the North London side are not Hamill’s only suitor, with a number of clubs keeping tabs on his development.

St Johnstone's Callan Hamill.
St Johnstone's Callan Hamill. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

And to ready him for a possible top level move, Saints’ head of academy plans to shift him into higher age group football.

Stevenson, whose U/18 team won their league title last season, said: “Callan has re-signed and we are really happy with that.

“He has a big year ahead of him, including the Victory Shield (for Scotland) against England. He is really looking forward to that.

“Callan has been attracting interest from both north and south of the border. Some of the top English clubs are watching him closely.

He will be playing with our under-18s this season and we’ll try to develop him as fast and as well as we can.”

 

Conversation