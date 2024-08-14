St Johnstone youth chief reveals development plan for Callan Hamill as teen Arsenal target signs new deal

St Johnstone youth chief Alistair Stevenson has revealed his plan for Callan Hamill after the teen Arsenal target penned a new Perth deal.

The 15-year-old defender has agreed a one-year contract extension in Perth, having passed up the opportunity to join Celtic and Rangers.

Premier League giants Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the teenager and he is expected to link up with the Gunners over the course of the season.

But the North London side are not Hamill’s only suitor, with a number of clubs keeping tabs on his development.

And to ready him for a possible top level move, Saints’ head of academy plans to shift him into higher age group football.

Stevenson, whose U/18 team won their league title last season, said: “Callan has re-signed and we are really happy with that.

“He has a big year ahead of him, including the Victory Shield (for Scotland) against England. He is really looking forward to that.

“Callan has been attracting interest from both north and south of the border. Some of the top English clubs are watching him closely.

“He will be playing with our under-18s this season and we’ll try to develop him as fast and as well as we can.”