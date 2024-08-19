Rangers v St Johnstone ref Matthew MacDermid CLEARED by SFA after audio review of cup controversy

The SFA have backed Matthew MacDermid’s handling of the controversial opening goal for Rangers in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with St Johnstone.

Head of refereeing Willie Collum has reviewed the audio recording before and after Cyriel Dessers put the Ibrox side into the lead as Saints players felt MacDermid had stopped the game to award a foul for them.

MacDermid did chalk off the goal, which was later allowed to stand after VAR got involved.

But Courier Sport understands Collum is satisfied the Hampden Park referee whistled AFTER the ball crossed the line and not before.

Kyle Cameron and Matt Smith were among a number of Perth men who thought they heard different.

But Monday’s SFA review is likely to be the end of the issue, despite the fact MacDermid put his whistle to his lips and gestured for a free-kick after Dessers and Jack Sanders came together in the Saints penalty box.

The rules state that a whistle is the only official sign that play has been halted and, as such, the protocols have been adhered to.

Saints were also dismayed that VAR official, Greg Aitken, didn’t send MacDermid to his pitch-side monitor after Adama Sidibeh hit the ground following a Dessers challenge in the Rangers six-yard box in injury-time.

The SFA has found no fault on that front either, it is understood.