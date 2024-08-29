BREAKING: St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets FOUR-GAME ban for Dundee United double red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

BREAKING: St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets FOUR-GAME ban for Dundee United double red card

The Perth striker will miss the whole of September.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice.
Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, has been given a four-game suspension by the SFA for his double red card at Dundee United.

The Gambian international was harshly penalised for a second yellow card for his challenge on Will Ferry late in Saturday’s Premiership contest.

He then lost his temper with Kevin Holt, as players from both sides came together, and picked up a second red from referee, Don Robertson.

Courier Sport understands that Sidibeh has received a one-game suspension for the two yellows, two games for the Holt incident and a further game for picking up two reds in the same disciplinary period.

Manager, Craig Levein, confirmed earlier this week that Sidibeh has been fined by the Perth club but backed his “all-in” star player.

“He’s said sorry for losing his temper and he’ll learn from it, so as far as we’re concerned it’s done now,” said Levein.

The incident which got Adama Sidibeh his second red card.
The incident which got Adama Sidibeh his second red card. Image: SNS.

The four Premiership matches Sidibeh will miss are – Motherwell at home this weekend; Hibs and Ross County away and then Celtic at home.

His first game back is a trip to Ibrox on Saturday, October 5.

The 26-year-old has been called up by The Gambia to face Comoros, Tunisia and Madagascar in African Nations Cup qualifying fixtures.

More from St Johnstone FC

Makenzie Kirk (left) and Nicky Clark (right) will be options to replace Adama Sidibeh on Saturday, with Uche Ikpeazu hopefully also available soon.
Analysis: Craig Levein's options to replace St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein on the sidelines
Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss gives 'spine of team' transfer update
Tommy Fogarty is settling in as a Dunfermline player. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC
Tommy Fogarty talks joining 'massive club' Dunfermline and working with 'old school' ex-St Johnstone…
Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi: Raith Rovers loan interest in St Johnstone midfielder
3
Adama Sidibeh picked up two red cards against Dundee United.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein fines Adama Sidibeh for second Dundee United red but…
4
The aftermath of Adama Sidibeh's challenge on Jack Walton
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Walton reacts to 'dangerous' Adama Sidibeh clash as Dundee United No.1 hails…
St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone star Aaron Essel reveals attribute Perth fans are yet to see
St Johnstone's Graham Carey gestures while on the pitch for the Saints
Graham Carey explains why St Johnstone have the makings of a 'really, really good…
Stuart Cosgrove. Image: Horsecross Arts
Perth broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove reveals spell in intensive care
Adama Sidibeh and Josh Rae both had afternoons to forget at Tannadice.
4 St Johnstone talking points as case could be made for FIVE signings this…

Conversation