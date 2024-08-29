BREAKING: St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets FOUR-GAME ban for Dundee United double red card

St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, has been given a four-game suspension by the SFA for his double red card at Dundee United.

The Gambian international was harshly penalised for a second yellow card for his challenge on Will Ferry late in Saturday’s Premiership contest.

He then lost his temper with Kevin Holt, as players from both sides came together, and picked up a second red from referee, Don Robertson.

Courier Sport understands that Sidibeh has received a one-game suspension for the two yellows, two games for the Holt incident and a further game for picking up two reds in the same disciplinary period.

Manager, Craig Levein, confirmed earlier this week that Sidibeh has been fined by the Perth club but backed his “all-in” star player.

“He’s said sorry for losing his temper and he’ll learn from it, so as far as we’re concerned it’s done now,” said Levein.

The four Premiership matches Sidibeh will miss are – Motherwell at home this weekend; Hibs and Ross County away and then Celtic at home.

His first game back is a trip to Ibrox on Saturday, October 5.

The 26-year-old has been called up by The Gambia to face Comoros, Tunisia and Madagascar in African Nations Cup qualifying fixtures.