Jason Holt: Relegation with Livingston was horrible but I’m confident it won’t be two in a row at St Johnstone

Jason Holt suffered the pain of relegation with Livingston last season.

And the new St Johnstone midfielder is confident he won’t be in for a similar experience at McDiarmid Park.

The 31-year-old didn’t get the flying start he had wished for after his deadline day arrival in Perth.

Despite hitting the ground running and helping to turn the game in Saints’ favour as a second half substitute, Holt had to soak up the pain of an injury-time defeat to Motherwell.

But, overall, his new team-mates made a good first impression on the former Rangers and Hearts playmaker.

“I’m really looking forward to these next two years,” said Holt.

“I’m confident in my own ability.

“I was patient over the summer and this was the type of move I wanted.

“I don’t want to be involved in another relegation battle, that’s for sure.

“After last season, I can assure you it’s not nice.

“It’s very early days and we’ll certainly be looking onwards and upwards.

“Part of the reason I’m here is to help some of the younger lads with my experience.

“Picking boys up after a hammer blow like today is one example.

“I’m obviously just in the door but the squad looks really good.”

Set-piece horror show again

Set-piece work is likely to figure highly on the training agenda at McDiarmid over the next two weeks after a double blow from corners on Saturday.

“It was a real kick in the teeth to lose that goal right at the end,” said Holt.

“In general, I thought the boys did well and we were pushing to win the game after getting the equaliser.

“We were in the ascendancy.

“There’s a lot of disappointed boys in the dressing room but we’ll take the positives and move on to the next game.

“Every player has a responsibility when we’re defending our box.

“So it was disappointing that we conceded from two set-pieces.

“The international break will give me a good opportunity to get plenty of training with the lads.”

Holt may have been a free agent since the end of last season but he’s maintained a high level of fitness.

“Liam Fox has been great with me, allowing me to train with the Hearts B team,” he explained. “I’ve got to thank Foxy for that.

“I was like an old man next to those young boys!

“And it’s meant I’ve come here in good condition, albeit without playing games.

“After speaking to the manager and Andy Kirk, I knew this was the place I wanted to come to.

“I wanted to make it happen straight away.

“It’s probably taken a wee bit longer than we would have liked but we got there in the end.”