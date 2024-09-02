Jason Holt: Relegation with Livingston was horrible but I’m confident it won’t be two in a row at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Jason Holt: Relegation with Livingston was horrible but I’m confident it won’t be two in a row at St Johnstone

The 31-year-old made his Saints debut in the 2-1 defeat to Motherwell.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Jason Holt.
St Johnstone's Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

Jason Holt suffered the pain of relegation with Livingston last season.

And the new St Johnstone midfielder is confident he won’t be in for a similar experience at McDiarmid Park.

The 31-year-old didn’t get the flying start he had wished for after his deadline day arrival in Perth.

Despite hitting the ground running and helping to turn the game in Saints’ favour as a second half substitute, Holt had to soak up the pain of an injury-time defeat to Motherwell.

But, overall, his new team-mates made a good first impression on the former Rangers and Hearts playmaker.

“I’m really looking forward to these next two years,” said Holt.

“I’m confident in my own ability.

“I was patient over the summer and this was the type of move I wanted.

“I don’t want to be involved in another relegation battle, that’s for sure.

Jason Holt replaces Aaron Essel.
Jason Holt replaces Aaron Essel. Image: SNS.

“After last season, I can assure you it’s not nice.

“It’s very early days and we’ll certainly be looking onwards and upwards.

“Part of the reason I’m here is to help some of the younger lads with my experience.

“Picking boys up after a hammer blow like today is one example.

“I’m obviously just in the door but the squad looks really good.”

Set-piece horror show again

Set-piece work is likely to figure highly on the training agenda at McDiarmid over the next two weeks after a double blow from corners on Saturday.

“It was a real kick in the teeth to lose that goal right at the end,” said Holt.

“In general, I thought the boys did well and we were pushing to win the game after getting the equaliser.

“We were in the ascendancy.

“There’s a lot of disappointed boys in the dressing room but we’ll take the positives and move on to the next game.

“Every player has a responsibility when we’re defending our box.

“So it was disappointing that we conceded from two set-pieces.

Motherwell's winning goal.
Motherwell’s opening goal. Image: SNS.

“The international break will give me a good opportunity to get plenty of training with the lads.”

Holt may have been a free agent since the end of last season but he’s maintained a high level of fitness.

“Liam Fox has been great with me, allowing me to train with the Hearts B team,” he explained. “I’ve got to thank Foxy for that.

“I was like an old man next to those young boys!

“And it’s meant I’ve come here in good condition, albeit without playing games.

“After speaking to the manager and Andy Kirk, I knew this was the place I wanted to come to.

“I wanted to make it happen straight away.

“It’s probably taken a wee bit longer than we would have liked but we got there in the end.”

