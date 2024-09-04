EXCLUSIVE: Rangers v St Johnstone game could switch from Ibrox to McDiarmid Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Rangers v St Johnstone game could switch from Ibrox to McDiarmid Park

The Great Scottish Run in Glasgow is causing a problem for October's Premiership clash.

Craig Levein doesn't yet know when he'll be taking his St Johnstone team to Ibrox.
Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone and Rangers could end up switching their 2024 home and away Premiership fixtures, Courier Sport understands.

Craig Levein was due to take his team to Govan on Saturday, October 5.

However, Rangers face Lyon in the Europa League on the Thursday of that week.

Ordinarily, that would mean the game being pushed back to the Sunday afternoon.

But there will be major road closures, including access routes to Ibrox, that day due to the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow.

The 2014 Great Scottish Run sets off from George Square in Glasgow.
Image: SNS.

Runners in the 10k and half marathon set off from the city centre on staggered start times up until noon.

There is no chance Police Scotland will allow the match to kick-off at 3pm and it is understood 5pm isn’t on the agenda either.

It is likely that it will come down to a choice between an evening start, or the two clubs play each other at McDiarmid Park that day and the Perth fixture at the end of November gets switched to Govan.

The October 6 game will be Adama Sidibeh’s first after serving his four-match suspension.

Conversation