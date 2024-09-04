EXCLUSIVE: Rangers v St Johnstone game could switch from Ibrox to McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone and Rangers could end up switching their 2024 home and away Premiership fixtures, Courier Sport understands.

Craig Levein was due to take his team to Govan on Saturday, October 5.

However, Rangers face Lyon in the Europa League on the Thursday of that week.

Ordinarily, that would mean the game being pushed back to the Sunday afternoon.

But there will be major road closures, including access routes to Ibrox, that day due to the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow.

Runners in the 10k and half marathon set off from the city centre on staggered start times up until noon.

There is no chance Police Scotland will allow the match to kick-off at 3pm and it is understood 5pm isn’t on the agenda either.

It is likely that it will come down to a choice between an evening start, or the two clubs play each other at McDiarmid Park that day and the Perth fixture at the end of November gets switched to Govan.

The October 6 game will be Adama Sidibeh’s first after serving his four-match suspension.