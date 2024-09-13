Ex-St Johnstone star given six-match ban for radio remarks about Rangers’ goal against Saints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-St Johnstone star given six-match ban for radio remarks about Rangers’ goal against Saints

Richard Foster, now at Motherwell, has been hammered by the SFA for his on-air comments.

By Reporter
Richard Foster discussed issues facing a number of players
Richard Foster during his time at St Johnstone.

Former St Johnstone defender Richard Foster has been handed a six-match ban by the SFA over radio remarks he made about Rangers’ controversial Hampden goal against his old club.

Referee Matthew MacDermid sparked fury in the Perth ranks after appearing to blow his whistle for a foul on Saints defender Jack Sanders in the build-up to Cyriel Dessers’ League Cup opener last month.

However, after VAR intervention, MacDermid was instructed to review the incident and ended up awarding a goal to Rangers.

Perth players swore they had heard the official blow for a foul and stopped playing before Dessers fired home.

Foster apology

Foster, now head of coaching at Motherwell, called the SFA’s explanation of events leading up to the goal “lies” and later apologised on-air, saying: “I wish I hadn’t said it, but I did.”

At a hearing this week, he admitted breaching disciplinary rule 77 which states team staff, players and officials “must act in the best interests of association football” and shall not “act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

Cyriel Dessers scores.
Cyriel Dessers scores. Image: Shutterstock.

The 39-year-old – who had three seasons at McDiarmid Park – was banned for six matches, with two suspended until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

We told earlier this week how referees’ chief Willie Collum admitted MacDermid showed bad body language in the build-up to Dessers’ strike.

