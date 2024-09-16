St Johnstone can’t let disappointments drag them down, says Kyle Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone can’t let disappointments drag them down, says Kyle Cameron

The Perth side's performance level dropped after they conceded the opening goal to Hibs.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone's Kyle Cameron. Image: SNS.

Kyle Cameron believes St Johnstone are a Jekyll and Hyde team at the moment.

And if the Perth side are to find a way out of an early-season crisis, they’ll need to cast off their split personality.

Saints had played their way into the game nicely at Easter Road on Saturday.

But, as the seconds ticked away in the first half, they conceded a set-piece goal yet again and allowed the disappointment of it to drag them down for the rest of the contest.

“I think that first goal deflated us,” Cameron admitted.

“You could see it in the second half. We never really got going again.

“In the first we looked comfortable. They didn’t really break us down and cause too many problems.

“We’ve spoken about it in the dressing room after the game.

Kyle Cameron blocks a cross.
Kyle Cameron blocks a cross. Image: SNS.

“We can’t keep putting two 45s together that are complete opposites – one half of good stuff and one half of poor stuff.

“We have to start producing 90-minute performances, otherwise we’re going to just keep answering the same questions over and over again all season.

“That’s down to us as players to sort out.

“It’s something that we can only control on the pitch and we have to do that.”

More set-piece issues

Conceding from a dead ball situation was once again the trigger for a Premiership defeat.

“Set-plays are a problem that we need to address and quickly,” said Cameron.

“I think it’s just a lack of communication.

“But their player who heads it across does push someone in the back before the first contact.

Hibs open the scoring.
Hibs open the scoring. Image: SNS.

“It’s probably one of them if we’d done that at their end, we would feel very hard done by if it was chalked off.

“But it looked like two hands in the back and a push.

“Look, I don’t want to make excuses. It’s just not good enough at the moment with the set-plays.”

Red mist

Benji Kimpioka has joined the list of Saints players who have lost their discipline at the end of the game.

His sending off was the team’s third in a row.

“I think you can say it’s frustration,” said Cameron.

“But you can’t take your frustration out like that. They’ve got to learn quickly and I’m sure they will.

“We’re going to obviously miss Benji and Adama (Sidibeh) next week, which is a huge game away from home.

“Obviously missing key players through suspension isn’t good.

“So we have to just do what we can with that and I’m sure the lads who are on the bench ready to replace them are more than ready.”

Cameron added: “It’s a bad thing but it’s coming from a good place if that makes sense.

“Benji put his hands up after the game and he said he wasn’t happy with his own performance.

“He expects more of himself and he’s just let that frustration boil over this week.

“Like I said, it’s something that Benji will definitely learn from him going forward in his career.”

Benji Kimpioka was sent off.
Benji Kimpioka was sent off. Image: SNS.

There’s no hiding from the fact that the stakes are high in Dingwall on Saturday.

“Definitely,” said Cameron.

“We’ve only picked up three points but we’ve very much been in the games that we’ve lost.

“We feel like we could have maybe got something from all these games but we haven’t, ultimately.

“So, it comes down to Saturday being a big game where we have to go and attack it and take three points.”

