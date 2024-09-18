St Johnstone will not rush new manager search as Andy Kirk gets chance to stake his claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone will not rush new manager search as Andy Kirk gets chance to stake his claim

The applications to replace Craig Levein are flooding into McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Kirk will get the first shot at earning the St Johnstone
Andy Kirk will get the first shot at earning the St Johnstone manager's job. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone will take their time in appointing a successor to Craig Levein.

Courier Sport understands that dozens of serious candidates have already applied for the vacant manager’s job at McDiarmid Park or put in notes of interest – far higher than when Steven MacLean was sacked just over a year ago.

It won’t be until the end of the week, at the earliest, that the process of sifting through the contenders will begin – and, just as importantly, firming up the direction the American owners want to go in.

As things stand, both experienced and up-and-coming managers will be considered.

Also not yet ruled out is giving caretaker, Andy Kirk, an extended shot at landing the job.

Kirk has yet to publicly say that he wants to become the next Perth boss but it is understood that is indeed the case.

And he will get at least one game – Ross County this weekend – to stake a claim.

Andy Kirk with Matt Smith.
Andy Kirk with Matt Smith. Image: SNS.

The American owners do rate the contribution Kirk has made since he arrived at McDiarmid Park in November and Levein gave his assistant significant training ground responsibility.

Now the task will be for the ex-Brechin City manager to show he can galvanise a squad that lacked fight in the second half of Levein’s last game in charge, a 2-0 defeat to Hibs, and provide enough of a change to ensure a fresh start.

The next two games after the trip to Dingwall are Celtic and Rangers, followed by an international break, so there’s no great pressure for a permanent appointment for those fixtures.

Extensive research will be conducted by the new St Johnstone ownership group before a shortlist is compiled and interviews take place.

Conversation