St Johnstone will not rush new manager search as Andy Kirk gets chance to stake his claim

St Johnstone will take their time in appointing a successor to Craig Levein.

Courier Sport understands that dozens of serious candidates have already applied for the vacant manager’s job at McDiarmid Park or put in notes of interest – far higher than when Steven MacLean was sacked just over a year ago.

It won’t be until the end of the week, at the earliest, that the process of sifting through the contenders will begin – and, just as importantly, firming up the direction the American owners want to go in.

As things stand, both experienced and up-and-coming managers will be considered.

Also not yet ruled out is giving caretaker, Andy Kirk, an extended shot at landing the job.

Kirk has yet to publicly say that he wants to become the next Perth boss but it is understood that is indeed the case.

And he will get at least one game – Ross County this weekend – to stake a claim.

The American owners do rate the contribution Kirk has made since he arrived at McDiarmid Park in November and Levein gave his assistant significant training ground responsibility.

Now the task will be for the ex-Brechin City manager to show he can galvanise a squad that lacked fight in the second half of Levein’s last game in charge, a 2-0 defeat to Hibs, and provide enough of a change to ensure a fresh start.

The next two games after the trip to Dingwall are Celtic and Rangers, followed by an international break, so there’s no great pressure for a permanent appointment for those fixtures.

Extensive research will be conducted by the new St Johnstone ownership group before a shortlist is compiled and interviews take place.