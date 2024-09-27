Larne boss Tiernan Lynch avoids media duties as prospect of him becoming next St Johnstone boss grows

Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch, avoided pre-match media duties on Friday night as the prospect of him becoming the next St Johnstone boss grows.

The reigning Northern Irish league champions travelled to face Cliftonville, a game shown live on the BBC.

And it fell to the Larne assistant to speak to the touchline reporter before kick-off.

Gary Haveron answered several questions on Lynch’s future, one of them being – could this be his last game in charge of the back-to-back title winners?

“I honestly don’t know,” said Haveron.

“I just know the gaffer has prepared for this game the same way he always does.

“It’s not been distracting for the players or staff – if the gaffer’s been having conversations they’ve been behind closed-doors.”

He added: “There’s not a lot to tell.

“I’m not a bit surprised at the interest in the manager.

“He’s done a phenomenal job for this football club and with that comes a little bit of attention.

“He’s getting that attention for all the right reasons.

“But I know Tiernan – he’s fully focused on tonight’s game and nothing else.”

Lynch was identified by Saints’ American owners at the outset of the recruitment process.

Scott Brown, a manager working in Europe and Aberdeen coach, Peter Leven, have all been interviewed.

It is understood Lynch had an online meeting with Webb hours before Larne’s match.

If he is offered the job over the weekend, which now appears a strong possibility, he will have to decide whether to swap Europa Conference League football, due to begin on Thursday in Norway, for the task of reviving Saints’ Premiership fortunes.