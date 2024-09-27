Larne boss Tiernan Lynch avoids media duties as prospect of him becoming next St Johnstone boss grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch avoids media duties as prospect of him becoming next St Johnstone boss grows

Lynch and Peter Leven have now both spoken to Saints.

By Eric Nicolson
Tiernan Lynch.
Tiernan Lynch has emerged as a strong candidate for the St Johnstone manager's job. Image: Shutterstock.

Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch, avoided pre-match media duties on Friday night as the prospect of him becoming the next St Johnstone boss grows.

The reigning Northern Irish league champions travelled to face Cliftonville, a game shown live on the BBC.

And it fell to the Larne assistant to speak to the touchline reporter before kick-off.

Gary Haveron answered several questions on Lynch’s future, one of them being – could this be his last game in charge of the back-to-back title winners?

“I honestly don’t know,” said Haveron.

“I just know the gaffer has prepared for this game the same way he always does.

“It’s not been distracting for the players or staff – if the gaffer’s been having conversations they’ve been behind closed-doors.”

Tiernan Lynch celebrates a second title win.
Tiernan Lynch celebrates a second title win. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “There’s not a lot to tell.

“I’m not a bit surprised at the interest in the manager.

“He’s done a phenomenal job for this football club and with that comes a little bit of attention.

“He’s getting that attention for all the right reasons.

“But I know Tiernan – he’s fully focused on tonight’s game and nothing else.”

Lynch was identified by Saints’ American owners at the outset of the recruitment process.

Scott Brown, a manager working in Europe and Aberdeen coach, Peter Leven, have all been interviewed.

It is understood Lynch had an online meeting with Webb hours before Larne’s match.

If he is offered the job over the weekend, which now appears a strong possibility, he will have to decide whether to swap Europa Conference League football, due to begin on Thursday in Norway, for the task of reviving Saints’ Premiership fortunes.

2

Conversation