Stevenage payment to St Johnstone for Dan Phillips revealed

St Johnstone have received confirmation of the fee they will get paid from Stevenage for former midfielder Dan Phillips.

Courier Sport understands that the Perth club will bank £25,000.

Because of his age, Saints were due training compensation when the Trinidad and Tobago international’s contract ran out in the summer and he was snapped up by Stevenage on a two-year-deal.

The amount Saints are to be awarded was calculated by Fifa.

Stevenage fans will think it has been money well spent as Phillips has been a first-team regular, helping position them in the middle of League One after 10 games.

It came as a surprise, however, that neither he nor Saints defender, Andre Raymond, were called up for Trinidad and Tobago’s Nations League double-header over the next few days.