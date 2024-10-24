Uche Ikpeazu excited by St Johnstone strike-partner prospects

St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is licking his lips at the partnership prospects he will have when he returns to the Perth squad.

The 29-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball since signing in the summer but is now stepping up his comeback, having begun running again on the McDiarmid Park training ground.

Ikpeazu is confident that his focal point factor will be an asset to Simo Valakari’s side when he is available for selection.

And he believes Benji Kimpioka, Adama Sidibeh, Nicky Clark and Makenzie Kirk all have skillsets that will complement his own.

“Nicky is a very intelligent player,” said the former Hearts and Middlesbrough forward. “I’ve seen him play a lot so I know the most about him.

“We’ve got so many good players here.

“In the attacking positions, we’ve got different qualities.

“I can hold the ball up and link the play, we’ve got Adama who is going to run and has unbelievable strength for his size; we’ve got Benji who runs, comes inside and is on a great run of scoring goals; we’ve got Nicky who is a very clever player; and we’ve got Makenzie who has a big future ahead of him.

“We’re all different and that’s a good thing.

“We can complement each other.

“I’m still learning – you learn every day as footballer. I’m hoping they will help me improve and I can do the same for them.”

Ikpeazu ‘better than I was at Hearts’

Ikpeazu spent two seasons at Tynecastle a few years ago.

He was a Premiership powerhouse but the Uganda international pointed out that some rough edges have been smoothed out since he last played in Scotland.

“As a No 9, I think my all-round game is very good,” he said.

“Better than when I was at Hearts.

“I’ve had ups and downs in my career, like any footballer.

“There have been spells when I’ve been scoring goals and spells when I haven’t.

“I have more to my game than strength. I bring people into the game and shoot off both feet.”