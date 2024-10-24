Uche Ikpeazu excited by St Johnstone strike-partner prospects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uche Ikpeazu excited by St Johnstone strike-partner prospects

Simo Valakari's squad has four other centre-forwards.

St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu sits in the stands
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is hoping to be available for selection soon. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is licking his lips at the partnership prospects he will have when he returns to the Perth squad.

The 29-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball since signing in the summer but is now stepping up his comeback, having begun running again on the McDiarmid Park training ground.

Ikpeazu is confident that his focal point factor will be an asset to Simo Valakari’s side when he is available for selection.

And he believes Benji Kimpioka, Adama Sidibeh, Nicky Clark and Makenzie Kirk all have skillsets that will complement his own.

“Nicky is a very intelligent player,” said the former Hearts and Middlesbrough forward. “I’ve seen him play a lot so I know the most about him.

“We’ve got so many good players here.

“In the attacking positions, we’ve got different qualities.

Benji Kimpioka celebrates his second goal against Ross County.
Benji Kimpioka celebrates his second goal against Ross County. Image: SNS.

“I can hold the ball up and link the play, we’ve got Adama who is going to run and has unbelievable strength for his size; we’ve got Benji who runs, comes inside and is on a great run of scoring goals; we’ve got Nicky who is a very clever player; and we’ve got Makenzie who has a big future ahead of him.

“We’re all different and that’s a good thing.

“We can complement each other.

“I’m still learning – you learn every day as footballer. I’m hoping they will help me improve and I can do the same for them.”

Ikpeazu ‘better than I was at Hearts’

Ikpeazu spent two seasons at Tynecastle a few years ago.

He was a Premiership powerhouse but the Uganda international pointed out that some rough edges have been smoothed out since he last played in Scotland.

“As a No 9, I think my all-round game is very good,” he said.

“Better than when I was at Hearts.

Uche Ikpeazu in action for Hearts against Dunfermline Athletic
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu in action for former club Hearts. Image: SNS.

“I’ve had ups and downs in my career, like any footballer.

“There have been spells when I’ve been scoring goals and spells when I haven’t.

“I have more to my game than strength. I bring people into the game and shoot off both feet.”

