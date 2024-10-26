St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari praises 1,500 Perth fans for playing their part in dramatic comeback win over Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari praises 1,500 Perth fans for playing their part in dramatic comeback win over Dundee

The Perth club are into the top six of the Premiership after their 2-1 victory.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's win.
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's win. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has thanked the Perth club’s fans for playing their part in a dramatic comeback victory at Dens Park.

The Finn, who was only granted a work permit on Friday, was on the touchline for the first time since taking over from Craig Levein.

At full-time, he was able to celebrate with his players in front of 1,500 jubilant travelling supporters after Nicky Clark had scored a 90th minute winner.

Before that Graham Carey had cancelled out an early Simon Murray opener with a spectacular long-range shot.

Valakari believes it was a collective effort – off the pitch and on it – that took Saints into the top six of the table.

“Overall, I thought we deserved to win this match,” he said.

“I’m very happy for our fans. They were fantastic. In the first half when we weren’t as dynamic as we would have liked to be they were pushing us on.

“Then when we were attacking the end with our fans in they gave us a lot of energy.

Graham Carey celebrates with Nicky Clark after scoring to make it 1-1.
Graham Carey celebrates with Nicky Clark after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

“I was so happy for our fans and players.

“I know we have great fans.

“It was a great feeling at the end of the game.

“We needed those three points and there was no better way to get them than against our local rivals.”

Valakari had to endure a six-minute wait before the winner was allowed to stand.

And the head coach praised referee, Kevin Clancy, for the way in which he dealt with a controversial decision after he was sent to his pitch-side monitor.

“I have to say that the referee handled a difficult situation very well,” said Valakari.

“He explained to both managers why it took so long. He was open about it.

“It would have been a handball for a penalty by a defender but they needed to check possible offsides. There were many things he needed to check.

“He said there was no clear evidence of offside so that’s why the on-field decision stood and it was a goal for us.”

Character test passed

Valakari believes coming from behind away from home was a hugely encouraging sign for the rest of the season.

“When I look at the game football-wise, we know that we shouldn’t have conceded that goal,” he said.

“But after that we got control and started to find the right spaces and there were a couple of chances for us.

“The game opened up in the second half, which was better for us.

Graham Carey equalises.
Graham Carey equalises. Image: SNS.

“Even in the end when Dundee put everything into our box, we controlled it well.

“That will be a foundation to be successful in the long run.

“What pleases me most is we have won in difficult conditions.

“There’s a lot we can improve but I saw a lot of good things.

“In the previous game we pretty much controlled everything.

“I was listening to the players at half-time and they were saying the right things.

“They were demanding heart from each other but they were discussing how we could improve things in the second half.

“Then the players went out and showed it with their actions.”

