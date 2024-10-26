St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari praises 1,500 Perth fans for playing their part in dramatic comeback win over Dundee

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has thanked the Perth club’s fans for playing their part in a dramatic comeback victory at Dens Park.

The Finn, who was only granted a work permit on Friday, was on the touchline for the first time since taking over from Craig Levein.

At full-time, he was able to celebrate with his players in front of 1,500 jubilant travelling supporters after Nicky Clark had scored a 90th minute winner.

Before that Graham Carey had cancelled out an early Simon Murray opener with a spectacular long-range shot.

Valakari believes it was a collective effort – off the pitch and on it – that took Saints into the top six of the table.

“Overall, I thought we deserved to win this match,” he said.

“I’m very happy for our fans. They were fantastic. In the first half when we weren’t as dynamic as we would have liked to be they were pushing us on.

“Then when we were attacking the end with our fans in they gave us a lot of energy.

“I was so happy for our fans and players.

“I know we have great fans.

“It was a great feeling at the end of the game.

“We needed those three points and there was no better way to get them than against our local rivals.”

Valakari had to endure a six-minute wait before the winner was allowed to stand.

And the head coach praised referee, Kevin Clancy, for the way in which he dealt with a controversial decision after he was sent to his pitch-side monitor.

“I have to say that the referee handled a difficult situation very well,” said Valakari.

“He explained to both managers why it took so long. He was open about it.

“It would have been a handball for a penalty by a defender but they needed to check possible offsides. There were many things he needed to check.

“He said there was no clear evidence of offside so that’s why the on-field decision stood and it was a goal for us.”

Character test passed

Valakari believes coming from behind away from home was a hugely encouraging sign for the rest of the season.

“When I look at the game football-wise, we know that we shouldn’t have conceded that goal,” he said.

“But after that we got control and started to find the right spaces and there were a couple of chances for us.

“The game opened up in the second half, which was better for us.

“Even in the end when Dundee put everything into our box, we controlled it well.

“That will be a foundation to be successful in the long run.

“What pleases me most is we have won in difficult conditions.

“There’s a lot we can improve but I saw a lot of good things.

“In the previous game we pretty much controlled everything.

“I was listening to the players at half-time and they were saying the right things.

“They were demanding heart from each other but they were discussing how we could improve things in the second half.

“Then the players went out and showed it with their actions.”