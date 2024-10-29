Reason for St Johnstone owner Adam Webb selling Cambridge United stake revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Reason for St Johnstone owner Adam Webb selling Cambridge United stake revealed

The American had a 10% share of the English club.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb.
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

Adam Webb has sold his minority stake in Cambridge United to “concentrate all his support” on St Johnstone.

The American lawyer, who bought the Perth club from Geoff Brown in the summer along with a group of other US-based investors, got his first taste of football in the UK with Cambridge.

His 10% share of the EFL League One side meant the McDiarmid Park takeover took a few weeks longer to get rubber-stamped by the governing bodies north and south of the border than would otherwise have been the case but didn’t prove to be an obstacle.

However, Webb, who is currently being treated for cancer, has decided the time is now right to sell his Cambridge stake, with their co-owners, Paul Barry and Mark Green, picking up 5% each.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before a game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before a game against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Barry explained: “Earlier this year, Adam became the majority owner of St Johnstone FC so we have all agreed that this is the right moment for both parties for him to concentrate all his support and focus on this new project.

“Alongside Mark, he approached me with a proposal to take a minority ownership stake in Cambridge United at what was a critical moment during the pandemic.

“Their financial support has been not only important in helping us stabilise as a football club but also in allowing us to move forward on and off the pitch.”

Webb recently sacked Saints manager, Craig Levein, and led the search for a new head coach, which culminated in the appointment of Simo Valakari.

Conversation