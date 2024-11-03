Hearts star reveals why he was shocked by ‘brilliant’ St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Hearts star reveals why he was shocked by ‘brilliant’ St Johnstone

The Jam Tarts beat Saints 2-1 but Beni Baningime was very impressed with what he saw from the Perth side.

By Eric Nicolson
Beni Baningime bursts through before setting up Hearts' winning goal.
Beni Baningime bursts through before setting up Hearts' winning goal. Image: SNS.

Hearts star, Beni Baningime, has given St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari’s Perth revolution a ringing endorsement.

The Tynecastle midfielder was the visitors’ man of the match at McDiarmid Park, with his powerful run to set-up Kenneth Vargas for the winning goal, the decisive moment of the Premiership contest.

Baningime admitted he was stunned by the quality of the football Saints played on Saturday and credited new head coach, Valakari, with transforming his team in a short period of time.

“It was a shock to me what happened because normally I expect, except from maybe against the Old Firm, for us to have possession,” he said.

“They dominated the game.

“I said out there, they were brilliant. Honestly.

“They’re a completely different team and the manager has done great work for them.

“There are some great players in there. So that was the biggest shock for me.”

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Valakari was upbeat after the match despite the fact Saints have now lost back-to-back fixtures.

“What the players are doing on the training field and in matches gives us the chance to win football matches,” he said.

“When I see what my players are doing, that gives me confidence that we are moving in the right way.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Kyle Cameron looks dejected at full-time.
5 St Johnstone talking points as Simo Valakari is faced with big dilemma and…
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari insists St Johnstone are on the right track despite loss to Hearts…
St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt.
Jason Holt: St Johnstone have an identity and need to stick with it
Paavo (left) and Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains why son Paavo will join Perth coaching staff
Simo Valakari explained to Benji Kimpioka why he took the striker off.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari spells out 'non-negotiables' to star striker Benji Kimpioka
Sven Sprangler running beside a St Mirren player while playing for St Johnstone.
Sven Sprangler embracing new St Johnstone status
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari, suffered his first loss.
4 St Johnstone talking points as one player shines brightest in Simo Valakari's new-look…
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari reveals lesson St Johnstone must learn after falling to 3-1 defeat against…
St Johnstone Fans napkin protest
St Johnstone ultras explain bizarre napkin protest at Dens Park
7
St Johnstone defender, Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari expects Kyle Cameron to benefit from armband 'weight' being…

Conversation