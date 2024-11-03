Hearts star reveals why he was shocked by ‘brilliant’ St Johnstone

Hearts star, Beni Baningime, has given St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari’s Perth revolution a ringing endorsement.

The Tynecastle midfielder was the visitors’ man of the match at McDiarmid Park, with his powerful run to set-up Kenneth Vargas for the winning goal, the decisive moment of the Premiership contest.

Baningime admitted he was stunned by the quality of the football Saints played on Saturday and credited new head coach, Valakari, with transforming his team in a short period of time.

“It was a shock to me what happened because normally I expect, except from maybe against the Old Firm, for us to have possession,” he said.

“They dominated the game.

“I said out there, they were brilliant. Honestly.

“They’re a completely different team and the manager has done great work for them.

“There are some great players in there. So that was the biggest shock for me.”

Valakari was upbeat after the match despite the fact Saints have now lost back-to-back fixtures.

“What the players are doing on the training field and in matches gives us the chance to win football matches,” he said.

“When I see what my players are doing, that gives me confidence that we are moving in the right way.”