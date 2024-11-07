St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh left out of Gambia squad again as boss emphasises ‘back of the net’ factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh left out of Gambia squad again as boss emphasises ‘back of the net’ factor

The 26-year-old has now missed out on two call-ups.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
Adama Sidibeh has been left out of the latest Gambia squad. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker, Adam Sidibeh, has been left out of another Gambia squad.

Head coach, Jonathan McKinstry, chose not to select the 26-year-old for October’s internationals as Sidibeh had just come to the end of a lengthy suspension.

Sidibeh has since played five Premiership games for Saints, four of those from the start, but his performances haven’t proved to be enough to earn him a recall.

McKinstry named eight forwards in his 24-man squad for the African Cup of Nations double-header against Comoros and Tunisia, however the January signing wasn’t one of them.

Sidibeh will be hoping to end a seven-game goal drought when Saints face Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday.

St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
Adama Sidibeh in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“It’s about putting the ball in the back of the net,” said McKinstry, explaining his striker selections.

“Goal-scoring is the most difficult thing to do in football.

“We’re very thankful that we’ve got a number of players who are in good form with their clubs. There are a lot of guys who have been scoring goals recently.”

