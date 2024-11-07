St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh left out of Gambia squad again as boss emphasises ‘back of the net’ factor

St Johnstone striker, Adam Sidibeh, has been left out of another Gambia squad.

Head coach, Jonathan McKinstry, chose not to select the 26-year-old for October’s internationals as Sidibeh had just come to the end of a lengthy suspension.

Sidibeh has since played five Premiership games for Saints, four of those from the start, but his performances haven’t proved to be enough to earn him a recall.

McKinstry named eight forwards in his 24-man squad for the African Cup of Nations double-header against Comoros and Tunisia, however the January signing wasn’t one of them.

Sidibeh will be hoping to end a seven-game goal drought when Saints face Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday.

“It’s about putting the ball in the back of the net,” said McKinstry, explaining his striker selections.

“Goal-scoring is the most difficult thing to do in football.

“We’re very thankful that we’ve got a number of players who are in good form with their clubs. There are a lot of guys who have been scoring goals recently.”