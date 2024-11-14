St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Fran Franczak assessment and opens up on academy conveyor belt strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Fran Franczak assessment and opens up on academy conveyor belt strategy

The 17-year-old has yet to feature in the first team under the new head coach.

By Eric Nicolson
Fran Franczak walking into McDiarmid Park before a game.
St Johnstone's Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari’s two St Johnstone managerial predecessors were big fans of young star, Fran Franczak.

And the new Perth head coach has made it a hat-trick.

The fact Franczak has yet to feature under Valakari shouldn’t be mistaken for the local lad not being rated by the Finn.

Like Steven MacLean and Craig Levein before him, the McDiarmid Park boss has been greatly impressed by what he’s seen of the 17-year-old on the training ground.

He could also soon be faced with the same ‘keep or loan’ dilemma when the January transfer window opens.

“I think exactly the same,” said Valakari. “He is potentially a top player.

“What I like most is the work ethic, the energy, the desire to play football.

“I see all that.

“I have been hoping to give him some minutes but it’s not been possible yet.

“For him it’s important that he keeps his head down, that he works as he’s been working.

Fran Franczak in action for St Johnstone.
Fran Franczak in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“Then, of course, he needs to play.

“Hopefully for St Johnstone first team or somewhere else.

“He needs to play adult football regularly to see where we are. Sometimes you end up so close to the first team that the manager wants to keep you here.

“You still need to play.

“Then comes this bit we need to be as clear as possible as a club – what is the best thing for the player? How do we see the player? Then we make a decision regarding Fran.

“If we see he will be our future first team player, then maybe we need to put him on loan for half a season playing the games.

“Then it comes to pre-season and he’s really pushing for the first team.

“I’m just speculating. We need to think about that.”

Best position

Most of Franczak’s football under Levein was played as a wing-back.

Valakari is convinced that the Poland under-18 international’s future career will be further in-field.

“I see Fran more as a midfielder,” he said. “Like a No.8.

“This box-to-box midfielder who has a lot of energy going up and down.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari on the touchline at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“He has this intensity to press. Actually, he’s very good with the ball and hardly loses it.

“He can go to the box scoring goals and things like that. I don’t see him much out wide.

“It’s more in the middle that he can go in many directions. On the side, sometimes this sideline can put a little pressure on him.

“Some players they are not feeling comfortable because they’ve got to go that way.

“Fran needs more room to go different ways, then it would be hard to play against him.”

Academy plans

Motherwell are the current example of ‘best in class’ when it comes to getting youth players into the first team and selling them for big transfer fees, with a price tag of at least £4 million understood to be placed on Lennon Miller.

Valakari believes doing something similar at McDiarmid will require “clear focus”.

“With the new owners now, especially how we are at the club, we need to get these academy players to come up,” he said.

“That’s why we sharpen up the academy things.

“We’re getting a good connection, talking every day about how we can change it.

“Of course, I’m not saying I need academy players in right now.

“But we need to be very clear with our focus what we want to achieve with the academy.

“We don’t have the money that we can bring the players. We need these players who can grow and we can sell, get money inside us.

Lewis Neilson tackles Lennon Miller.
Lennon Miller played against St Johnstone at the weekend. Image: SNS.

“Motherwell is a good example.

“They’ve had their struggles but now it’s a very solid club, pushing for cup finals, European spots.

“It’s not that they have much more money than we have. We just need to run things in a good way, then it’s possible.”

