St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak helps Poland beat England

The under-18 international match finished 3-1.

By Eric Nicolson
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak during a League Cup game against Morton.
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak, has played a part in a victory for Poland over England.

The young Perth midfielder was given half-an-hour of action in the Friday afternoon under-18 clash in Spain.

The Poles fell behind to a first half goal, scored by Aston Villa’s Ben Broggio, but levelled the match up before half-time.

Then, with Franczak on the pitch, they took the lead and sealed the win shortly before full-time.

Fran Franczak in action for St Johnstone.
Fran Franczak in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Saints’ youngest ever player now has a game against the winner of Belgium versus Germany to look forward to.

This is his second call-up for Poland’s under-18s.

Franczak, who was born in Limanowa but brought up in Perth and Aberfeldy, played as a right wing-back against England.

Simo Valakari believes his long-term future is in midfield and the Saints boss admitted that he has been unlucky to not yet get Premiership game-time under him.

