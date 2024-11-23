St Johnstone great, Kenny Aird, dies as Perth club pay tribute to star winger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone great, Kenny Aird, dies as Perth club pay tribute to star winger

The 77-year-old was a key member of Willie Ormond's legendary team.

By Eric Nicolson
Kenny Aird kneeling with a ball at Muirton Park.
Kenny Aird in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

St Johnstone great, Kenny Aird, has passed away.

Conveying the news on Saturday morning, the Perth club said it was “deeply saddened”.

Aird, 77, was an integral part of the famous Willie Ormond team, which many believe was the most talented to ever represent Saints.

The right-winger was one of Ormond’s first signing for Saints, when £2,000 was paid to bring him to Muirton Park from St Mirren.

During five seasons in the Fair City, Aird was both a creative focal point for the side and a prolific goalscorer.

He found the net 45 times as Saints reached their first national cup final in 1969, the League Cup, qualified for Europe, and achieved some magnificent results in the 1971/72 Uefa Cup.

Aird played in all six matches of that European campaign.

Kenny Aird at Muirton Park in 1969.
Kenny Aird in 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

Before moving to Hearts, he appeared 228 times for Saints.

He had a short spell playing in Toronto and featured once for Arbroath.

In the recent ‘Greatest Saints’ book, Aird was placed at number 24 and was selected by authors Alastair Blair and Brian Doyle on the right wing.

Ormond’s team make an annual trip to McDiarmid Park and Aird was in the Geoff Brown Stand to watch Saints beat Ross County a few weeks ago.

The club said: “The thoughts of everyone at St Johnstone FC are with Kenny’s family, friends and former colleagues at this sad time.”

Conversation