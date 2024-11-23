St Johnstone great, Kenny Aird, dies as Perth club pay tribute to star winger

St Johnstone great, Kenny Aird, has passed away.

Conveying the news on Saturday morning, the Perth club said it was “deeply saddened”.

Aird, 77, was an integral part of the famous Willie Ormond team, which many believe was the most talented to ever represent Saints.

The right-winger was one of Ormond’s first signing for Saints, when £2,000 was paid to bring him to Muirton Park from St Mirren.

During five seasons in the Fair City, Aird was both a creative focal point for the side and a prolific goalscorer.

He found the net 45 times as Saints reached their first national cup final in 1969, the League Cup, qualified for Europe, and achieved some magnificent results in the 1971/72 Uefa Cup.

Aird played in all six matches of that European campaign.

Before moving to Hearts, he appeared 228 times for Saints.

He had a short spell playing in Toronto and featured once for Arbroath.

In the recent ‘Greatest Saints’ book, Aird was placed at number 24 and was selected by authors Alastair Blair and Brian Doyle on the right wing.

Ormond’s team make an annual trip to McDiarmid Park and Aird was in the Geoff Brown Stand to watch Saints beat Ross County a few weeks ago.

The club said: “The thoughts of everyone at St Johnstone FC are with Kenny’s family, friends and former colleagues at this sad time.”