Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone kid wins Brazil youth tournament with ARSENAL

Callan Hamill splits his time between Perth and London.

By Eric Nicolson
Callan Hamill playing for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone's Callan Hamill. Image: PPA.

Young St Johnstone defender, Callan Hamill, has won a prestigious youth tournament with Arsenal.

The 15-year-old signed a new contract with the Perth club last summer after attracting interest from Rangers, Celtic and a host of top sides south of the border.

It was a coup for Saints to keep hold of Hamill given the attention he was commanding.

And the deal will ensure they get significant compensation should he leave McDiarmid Park at the end of the season.

Part of his agreement to stay was that he would continue to split his time between Saints and the Arsenal academy, where he is highly rated.

St Johnstone academy boss Alistair Stevenson watches as teen prospect Callan Hamill signs his new contract.
St Johnstone academy boss Alistair Stevenson watches as teen prospect Callan Hamill signs his new contract. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

Hamill was in the Gunners under-17 squad that won the Flamengo Adidas Cup in Brazil, beating the hosts 3-1 in Monday’s final.

He has been playing for the under-18s at McDiarmid as well as for Scotland in the Victory Shield.

