Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone get Nicky Clark injury boost for Dundee United game

The Perth captain missed his team's last game.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone captain Nicky Clark before the game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone captain Nicky Clark will return from injury to face his old club, Dundee United, on Boxing Day.

The 33-year-old missed Saints’ defeat against Hearts on Sunday with a knock.

It was the first time Valakari hadn’t been able to use his skipper, with Clark’s absence a big factor in the Perth side’s Tynecastle defeat.

The Finn has revealed that the experienced forward, who has been operating in a deeper role of late, trained on Christmas Eve and is in line for a swift comeback against his former employers.

St Johnstone striker, Nicky Clark before a game against Rangers.
St Johnstone striker, Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

“Apart from the long-term injuries we will be at full strength,” said Valakari.

“Nicky trained today and Kyle (Cameron) trained today.”

Andre Raymond will also be in the Saints squad, with Valakari confirming he was substituted at half-time in Edinburgh for tactical reasons.

