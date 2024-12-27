JIM SPENCE: January transfers will make or break St Johnstone’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: January transfers will make or break St Johnstone’s season

The Perth side's squad lacks resolve, numbers and quality.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari looks dejected after his team lost to Dundee United.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari has a huge job on his hands. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

The early promise at St Johnstone when their bright eyed American owner took over has paled, with Saints shaping up for a survival slugfest.

Simo Valakari’s enthusiasm isn’t matched by the efficacy of his players – and he’ll need to recruit wisely in January to lift them from the foot of the table.

He was undoubtedly dealt a poor hand when he came to McDiarmid Park, but grim results are the reason most managers get their jobs.

St Johnstone’s Nicky Clark looks dejected at full-time against United. Image: SNS

13 defeats in 19 games clearly indicate this is a Perth side without the required parts to rebuild their season without additional components.

Valakari said after the Boxing Day defeat to Dundee United that he would: “Enjoy these moments in a crazy way, because it was a test of character of what kind of team we are.”

Many Saints fans will think they already know what kind of team they are; one lacking sufficient resolve to overcome their increasing odds of a headlong descent towards relegation.

The current squad needs to scrap much harder and find the self-belief needed if they’re to thwart that grim possibility, but it’ll take serious strengthening in the January transfer window to improve Saints slim survival chances.

