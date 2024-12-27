JIM SPENCE: January transfers will make or break St Johnstone’s season

The early promise at St Johnstone when their bright eyed American owner took over has paled, with Saints shaping up for a survival slugfest.

Simo Valakari’s enthusiasm isn’t matched by the efficacy of his players – and he’ll need to recruit wisely in January to lift them from the foot of the table.

He was undoubtedly dealt a poor hand when he came to McDiarmid Park, but grim results are the reason most managers get their jobs.

13 defeats in 19 games clearly indicate this is a Perth side without the required parts to rebuild their season without additional components.

Valakari said after the Boxing Day defeat to Dundee United that he would: “Enjoy these moments in a crazy way, because it was a test of character of what kind of team we are.”

Many Saints fans will think they already know what kind of team they are; one lacking sufficient resolve to overcome their increasing odds of a headlong descent towards relegation.

The current squad needs to scrap much harder and find the self-belief needed if they’re to thwart that grim possibility, but it’ll take serious strengthening in the January transfer window to improve Saints slim survival chances.