Where are they now? Nadir Ciftci and the 8 St Johnstone January 2022 signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Where are they now? Nadir Ciftci and the 8 St Johnstone January 2022 signings

Callum Davidson was in the middle of a relegation battle, just like Simo Valakari.

Nadir Ciftci apologises to his St Johnstone team-mates.
Nadir Ciftci failed to score even once for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

When St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, concluded his January transfer window business, he matched the eight signings Callum Davidson made three years ago.

As is the case now, Saints were in real threat of being relegated from the Premiership in 2022 and needed a significant mid-season rebuild.

The task in front of the Finn is even greater, given the points gap between the bottom of the table Perth side and 11th place, making the margin for error in the transfer market much smaller.

Courier Sport looks back at the impact the Davidson January recruits, assesses how their careers have subsequently panned out and finds out where they all are now.

Dan Cleary

The Irishman was signed from Dundalk with the hope he would fill Jason Kerr’s big shoes better than the likes of Lars Dendoncker, Hayden Muller and Efe Ambrose.

He was undoubtedly an improvement on those three, and Davidson would have been happy to keep him for the following campaign had it not been for family reasons pulling the ex-Liverpool centre-half back to Dublin.

Cleary has since been a regular with Shamrock Rovers, where he has won several trophies and competed in Europe.

Dan Cleary in action for St Johnstone.
Dan Cleary in action for St Johnstone.

Tony Gallacher

Another player who was developed in the Liverpool academy (in this case after starting out with Falkirk), the left-back replaced Reece Devine, whose loan from Manchester United was cut short.

Injuries hampered Gallacher in his first season-and-and-a-half but he played 22 times in 2023/24 and scored a crucial winner against Hibs at Easter Road.

Released in the summer, it wasn’t until recently that he picked up another club, Hamilton Accies. He has yet to feature – could he make his debut against Saints on Saturday?

Tony Gallacher with Craig Levein.
Tony Gallacher with Craig Levein. Image: SNS

Nadir Ciftci

The most high profile of the January eight and probably the biggest gamble, the former Celtic and Dundee United striker was well known to Saints fans from the 2014 cup-winning season.

It was a gamble that unequivocally didn’t pay off.

Ciftci played well on his debut at Tynecastle, but subsequently contributed next to nothing to the Perth cause, failing to score even once.

There were no suggestions of huffs or tantrums, however he was a shadow of the player who became a cult hero at Tannadice.

Since leaving Scotland (surely for the last time), Ciftci has played for four clubs in Greece and Turkey, the most recent being Inegolspor (his 18th employer).

He hasn’t played competitive football in well over half a year.

Nadir Ciftci holds the ball up for St Johnstone against Hearts.
Nadir Ciftci made a promising debut against Hearts. Image: SNS.

John Mahon

The Sligo Rovers centre-back was bought on the weekend of Saints’ catastrophic Scottish Cup loss at Kelty.

Unlike fellow Irishman, Cleary, Mahon was unable to hit the ground running and didn’t start a match until the dead rubber against Hibs on the final day of the season.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, however.

And, with Jamie McCart sidelined as a result of a head injury in the first leg of the play-off against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Mahon performed superbly in the second leg victory to help keep Saints in the top-flight.

By all accounts, he struggled to settle in Scotland.

After Mahon underwhelmed in League Cup group games, a deal was agreed to terminate his contract.

He returned to Sligo but a ruptured Achilles wiped out virtually all of last season.

Mahon signed a new two-year contract in November and will be hoping for some good fortune when the new season begins in Ireland.

John Mahon in action for Sligo Rovers.
John Mahon is back at Sligo Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.

Melker Hallberg

Davidson had to play the waiting game to get the Swede.

He was signed towards the end of the window and became one of the club’s highest earners.

Did he justify that expenditure? Probably not. But he scored in the first leg of the play-off final, was a regular starter for that half-season and then the subsequent full one.

It would have taken a serious wage cut to make a contract extension affordable for Steven MacLean once the playing budget was cut in the summer of 2023, and to nobody’s surprise, Hallberg returned home to Sweden.

With Kalmar, he has twice played against Jonathan Svedberg, now a Perth player.

Svedberg scored the equaliser the last time they were up against each other.

Kalmar were relegated last season but Hallberg has committed his future to them until 2028.

Melker Hallberg applauds the St Johnstone fans after a win over Rangers.
Melker Hallberg applauds the St Johnstone fans after a win over Rangers. Image: PA.

Theo Bair

The story of how things didn’t click for Bair at McDiarmid Park and then the opposite became the case at Motherwell has been well told.

In hindsight, a loan to the Championship on arrival from Vancouver would have been best for player and club.

By the time Saints ripped up his contract in the summer of 2023, nobody would have predicted the stunning form he would produce in Motherwell colours.

Thankfully from a Perth perspective, failing to score from the penalty spot against his old club on the last day of the season proved to be a pivotal moment in Saints’ finishing above Ross County and staying up.

Bair got back in the Canada squad and earned a big-money move to Auxerre on the back of his 15-goal season, but in his 18 appearances has only found the net once in France.

Theo Bair after missing a chance to score for Auxerre.
Theo Bair has scored one goal for Auxerre. Image: Shutterstock.

Tom Sang

There was a bit of confusion as to Sang’s best position when he arrived on loan from Cardiff City.

The manager of his parent club, Steve Morison, felt it was central midfield but Davidson and the player himself thought it was right wing-back.

With Shaun Rooney injured, Sang started a few games on that flank but, after being sidelined himself, couldn’t keep the cup double hero out of the starting line-up for the vast majority of the run-in and didn’t feature in the play-off.

To his credit, he played 11 times for Cardiff in the Championship and FA Cup the following season and has been a League One regular for two years at Port Vale (getting red carded twice in the last four games).

Ironically, the debate about Sang’s best position goes on, with the 25-year-old impressing on the outside of a back three recently.

Tom Sang playing for St Johnstone against Hibs.
Tom Sang playing against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Jahmal Hector-Ingram

A former England youth team striker, Hector-Ingram had solid academy credentials, having progressed through the development system at West Ham United and then Derby County.

Saints picked him up as a free agent on deadline day but he was never seen in first team action.

Hector-Ingram has had to drop all the way down to the Southern Counties East League Division One to find his level, where he is currently playing for Sheppey Sports in Kent.

Jahmal Hector-Ingram warming up before a St Johnstone game.
Jahmal Hector-Ingram warming up before a St Johnstone game but he never saw action. Image: SNS.

More from St Johnstone FC

Fran Smith watching St Johnstone play Celtic.
Fran Smith reveals St Johnstone kit sponsor deal in place as CEO asks fans…
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
Simo Valakari wants St Johnstone to retain 'no fear' mindset
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, before the game against St Mirren.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives January transfer window verdict
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari in front of the St Johnstone club crest.
Inside St Johnstone's transfer window - what did we learn and where does it…
Josh Rae applauds the St Johnstone support
Josh Rae in loan exit as St Johnstone stopper makes Championship switch
Zach Mitchell.
St Johnstone confirm EIGHTH January transfer window deal
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb watches a game against Motherwell.
Adam Webb reveals bold 5-year vision for St Johnstone's future
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
St Johnstone duo set to depart McDiarmid Park - one to Raith Rovers and…
Stephen Duke-McKenna.
St Johnstone new boy inspired by 'stab in the heart' at hands of ex-Dundee…
Stephen Duke-McKenna goes past a Tranmere Rovers defender.
New St Johnstone loan winger vows to 'excite' Perth fans

Conversation