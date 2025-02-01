St Mirren debut will be a baptism of fire for St Johnstone midfielder Jonathan Svedberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Mirren debut will be a baptism of fire for St Johnstone midfielder Jonathan Svedberg

This match is one of the most challenging in the Premiership in Simo Valakari's opinion.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's new midfielder Jonathan Svedberg holds a scarf up on his unveiling.
St Johnstone's new midfielder Jonathan Svedberg. Image: PPA.

A debut against St Mirren will be a baptism of fire for new St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg.

But Perth boss, Simo Valakari, believes the Swede has the experience to deal with it.

The 25-year-old, who was a top-flight regular for several seasons with Halmstads BK, hasn’t played since the end of the last campaign in his homeland.

Preparing Svedberg mentally has been as important as preparing him physically, given the nature of the examination you get in Paisley, according to Valakari.

“Jonathan is very tidy with the ball, with a range of passing,” he said.

“I’ve been talking to him about being ready for intensity, especially in this St Mirren game.

“That is the most intense team you can play at their home – they will come hard at you.

“He needs to have this intensity not just physically but in the head. They will come hard – and not just one time.

“When you think you are clear, they are still coming.

“St Mirren is as tricky as it gets to go straight in because they are the most intense team.

“We need to prepare him. He has played many games – he will be OK.”

Elliot Watt is also in contention to feature – the former Scotland under-21 international has plenty of game-time under his belt with Burton Albion.

Jack Sanders has left the club for MK Dons, while Benji Kimpioka isn’t in the match-day squad.

“The mood has been good this week,” said Valakari, who is seeking to make it three victories in a row for the first time this season.

“We need to win this match now on Saturday. It’s one game at a time – we need to go and do the right things again.

“We need to be spot-on, on top of our game to get something out of this match.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Victor Griffith holding a ball at McDiarmid Park for a photocall.
St Johnstone star Victor Griffith has Panama behind him for Scotland adventure
Elliot Watt in action for Wolves as an 18-year-old.
Elliot Watt: Poignant letter lays bare St Johnstone new boy's football story
Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders in action.
Jack Sanders: £150k transfer from St Johnstone to MK Dons confirmed
Benji Kimpioka grimaces during a game for St Johnstone against Aberdeen.
Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone striker's move to Belgium COLLAPSES as Simo Valakari explains St…
Elliot Watt applauds the Burton Albion supporters.
St Johnstone sign Burton Albion captain Elliot Watt on loan
Adama Sidibeh joking with Aaron Essel after St Johnstone beat Motherwell.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari delighted to see penny dropping for striker Adama Sidibeh
Jack Sanders warms up before a St Johnstone game.
MK Dons set to sign St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders, as clubs agree a…
2
Ian Soutar.
St Johnstone plan minute's applause for ex-paramedic and Perth 'hero' Ian Soutar
Benji Kimpioka in action for St Johnstone against Hearts.
Benji Kimpioka: St Johnstone accept £200k offer from Belgium
Adam Webb in front of the McDiarmid Park pitch.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari shares same vision as owner Adam Webb

Conversation