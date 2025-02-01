St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari bursting with pride after heroic Perth side make it 3 in a row with 1-0 win over St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari bursting with pride after heroic Perth side make it 3 in a row with 1-0 win over St Mirren

Bozo Mikulic was the match-winner again.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari was bursting with pride after his St Johnstone team overcame adversity to make it three wins in a row.

The Perth side are putting real momentum into their season, with a 1-0 victory over St Mirren the latest big result in recent weeks.

It was achieved despite the fact that goalkeeper, Andy Fisher, and new signing, Jonathan Svedberg, had to drop out of the match-day squad with illness.

They also suffered a pre-match blow of Daniels Balodis’ work permit not being secured in time for the game in Paisley.

For the second week in a row Bozo Mikulic was the only recognised centre-half in the back three.

Also, for the second week in a row, the Croatian scored the winner from a corner.

Saints kept a Graham Carey 71st minute corner alive and Mikulic’s finish – from further out than against Motherwell seven days earlier – took a deflection on its way into the St Mirren net.

St Johnstone's Bozo Mikulic celebrates scoring.
St Johnstone's Bozo Mikulic celebrates scoring. Image: SNS.

“We played our best away match so far,” said Valakari.

“We were solid and as comfortable as you can ever be against this opponent for 90 minutes.

“We knew that they wanted to come and press us.

“We had two choices – to go into this basketball game with them and try to go vertically, quickly in behind them or be brave, take the ball and take their momentum out.

“Under pressure we kept passing, side to side and got through their pressure.

“Against any team you have to defend in moments, and we did that when we needed to.

“Our chance came through a set-piece again.

“I’m very, very proud of my players.

“It was tight margins but when you do enough of these good actions, you deserve your win.”

New-look defence

Mikulic had Barry Douglas on one side of him, Sven Sprangler on the other and Ross Sinclair between the posts behind him.

“It sums up our team,” said Valakari.

“We have a lot of players in positions that aren’t their favourite ones.

“But they’ve done a job for the team.

Simo Valakari shouts on instructions during St Johnstone's game against St Mirren.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“Ross Sinclair came in at short notice – just this morning.

“He’s been very good in training, and he showed today he can be a good keeper – he was very confident and calm.

“He did his job with his hands and feet.

“The back three felt that and did a great job as well.”

Momentum

Asked if Saints are finding form at just the right time, Valakari joked: “The right time might have been in October!

“But, yes, we need to keep momentum going.

“We don’t think that because we’ve won three games that we can win a fourth.

“We are back to work again, nothing changes.

“Winning games gives you the feeling you are doing the right things but we start from zero again tomorrow and work towards the Scottish Cup.

“We put the league to one side and enjoy another competition.”

Bozo Mikulic scores to make it 1-0.
Bozo Mikulic scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

On Mikulic’s impact, Valakari noted: “Bozo has been close to scoring goals, I said that last week.

“The first job for him is to defend and he did that very, very well.

“Playing in the middle of the three, in some moments he was like a playmaker number six. He’s a good footballer.

“He puts his heart and soul for the team. I’m so happy for that outcome.”

Transfers

Meanwhile, Valakari had no news to report on the transfer front.

He said: “Let’s see with ins and outs.

“Hopefully next week we have Daniels and that we get his papers right.

“He was training before the match. He was supposed to be in the starting line-up as we were hoping to get everything through in time.

“That was a pity he couldn’t get his debut but next week he will be available.”

