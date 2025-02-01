St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari bursting with pride after heroic Perth side make it 3 in a row with 1-0 win over St Mirren

Simo Valakari was bursting with pride after his St Johnstone team overcame adversity to make it three wins in a row.

The Perth side are putting real momentum into their season, with a 1-0 victory over St Mirren the latest big result in recent weeks.

It was achieved despite the fact that goalkeeper, Andy Fisher, and new signing, Jonathan Svedberg, had to drop out of the match-day squad with illness.

They also suffered a pre-match blow of Daniels Balodis’ work permit not being secured in time for the game in Paisley.

For the second week in a row Bozo Mikulic was the only recognised centre-half in the back three.

Also, for the second week in a row, the Croatian scored the winner from a corner.

Saints kept a Graham Carey 71st minute corner alive and Mikulic’s finish – from further out than against Motherwell seven days earlier – took a deflection on its way into the St Mirren net.

“We played our best away match so far,” said Valakari.

“We were solid and as comfortable as you can ever be against this opponent for 90 minutes.

“We knew that they wanted to come and press us.

“We had two choices – to go into this basketball game with them and try to go vertically, quickly in behind them or be brave, take the ball and take their momentum out.

“Under pressure we kept passing, side to side and got through their pressure.

“Against any team you have to defend in moments, and we did that when we needed to.

“Our chance came through a set-piece again.

“I’m very, very proud of my players.

“It was tight margins but when you do enough of these good actions, you deserve your win.”

New-look defence

Mikulic had Barry Douglas on one side of him, Sven Sprangler on the other and Ross Sinclair between the posts behind him.

“It sums up our team,” said Valakari.

“We have a lot of players in positions that aren’t their favourite ones.

“But they’ve done a job for the team.

“Ross Sinclair came in at short notice – just this morning.

“He’s been very good in training, and he showed today he can be a good keeper – he was very confident and calm.

“He did his job with his hands and feet.

“The back three felt that and did a great job as well.”

Momentum

Asked if Saints are finding form at just the right time, Valakari joked: “The right time might have been in October!

“But, yes, we need to keep momentum going.

“We don’t think that because we’ve won three games that we can win a fourth.

“We are back to work again, nothing changes.

“Winning games gives you the feeling you are doing the right things but we start from zero again tomorrow and work towards the Scottish Cup.

“We put the league to one side and enjoy another competition.”

On Mikulic’s impact, Valakari noted: “Bozo has been close to scoring goals, I said that last week.

“The first job for him is to defend and he did that very, very well.

“Playing in the middle of the three, in some moments he was like a playmaker number six. He’s a good footballer.

“He puts his heart and soul for the team. I’m so happy for that outcome.”

Transfers

Meanwhile, Valakari had no news to report on the transfer front.

He said: “Let’s see with ins and outs.

“Hopefully next week we have Daniels and that we get his papers right.

“He was training before the match. He was supposed to be in the starting line-up as we were hoping to get everything through in time.

“That was a pity he couldn’t get his debut but next week he will be available.”