St Johnstone closing in on double loan swoop on transfer deadline day

It could be a busy deadline day at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Stephen Duke-McKenna in action for Sutton United.
Harrogate Town winger, Stephen Duke-McKenna. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are closing in on the loan signings of Harrogate winger, Stephen Duke-McKenna and Charlton Athletic centre-back, Zach Mitchell.

Simo Valakari has been patient in his attempts to find a wide player to add to his team’s attacking threat.

But he finally looks to have identified the man for that position.

Duke-McKenna can play on both sides of the pitch, as well as at wing-back.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Everton before making his senior breakthrough at Queens Park Rangers, where he played on 10 occasions.

Stephen Duke-McKenna goes past a Tranmere Rovers defender.
Stephen Duke-McKenna goes past a Tranmere Rovers defender. Image: Shutterstock.

He subsequently had four loans, one of them to Leyton Orient, before signing a two-year deal with Harrogate in the summer.

Duke-McKenna is a Guyana international.

When Harrogate boss, Simon Weaver, signed the Liverpudlian in the summer, he said: “There have been flashes of brilliance, his out-of-possession work, he’s tigerish, and we feel that his final ball and his delivery is quite polished, and he’s gifted.”

Mitchell, 20, is highly regarded at Charlton and recently signed a long-term deal through to 2027.

Zach Mitchell in action for Charlton, running past an opponent with the ball
Zach Mitchell (left) in action for Charlton. Image: Shutterstock.

He has played several first team games already and spent time on loan with Colchester United, where he was a regular.

It’s set to be a busy deadline day at McDiarmid Park.

The duo may not be the last signings and there could be several exits as well.

It’s unlikely one of those will be Benji Kimpioka, as the striker hasn’t deemed any of the offers coming his way from Europe to be to his liking.

