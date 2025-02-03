St Johnstone new boy inspired by ‘stab in the heart’ at hands of ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone new boy inspired by ‘stab in the heart’ at hands of ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson

Stephen Duke-McKenna and Anthony Gordon shared a sliding doors moment with Everton.

Stephen Duke-McKenna.
Stephen Duke-McKenna. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eric Nicolson

New St Johnstone winger, Stephen Duke-McKenna, was denied a career highpoint by former Dundee United star, Duncan Ferguson.

But the deadline day loan recruit from Harrogate Town used the “stab in the heart” he received at Everton as motivation for his life as a professional footballer.

Duke-McKenna came through the Goodison Park academy alongside England and Newcastle United forward, Anthony Gordon.

Both were drafted into the Toffees’ first team squad for a Europa League clash with Apollon Limassol in December, 2017.

A medical appointment prevented boss, Sam Allardyce, from travelling to Cyprus – so coaches Craig Shakespeare and Duncan Ferguson were put in charge for the group stage dead rubber.

With the clock ticking down to the end of the contest, and Everton 3-0 in front, Duke-McKenna thought he was going to fulfil a lifelong dream and be brought on to make his debut for the Merseyside giants in Europe.

However, Ferguson crushed his hopes – and started 16-year-old Gordon along the path to a career that has seen him establish himself as one of the best attackers in the English Premier League.

‘Fuming’

“I got called to come on,” Duke-McKenna recalled in an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

“This is one thing that did my head in a bit, fuming I didn’t get on.

“Me, Anthony and Michael Collins were warming up and Craig Shakespeare called me over.

“‘Me?’ He nods, so I run to him.

“’Take your jumper off, quick, you’re coming on.’

“So as I get my head out of my jumper, Duncan (Ferguson) jumped up and said: ‘Actually no, get Anthony.’

Anthony Gordon at Ibrox before Newcastle played Rangers.
Anthony Gordon was sent on instead of Stephen Duke-McKenna. Image: SNS.

“It was like someone had just stabbed me in the heart.

“I don’t know what the reasoning was behind it. I had my dream there and it was ripped away.

“But I believe that everything happens for a reason, and maybe that was meant to happen – me to experience that feeling and me to want it more.

“I will never forget that in my life, ever. It was a big moment.”

McKenna was released by Everton in the summer of 2018.

A short spell with Bolton Wanderers followed before he was snapped up by Queens Park Rangers.

Stephen Duke-McKenna scores a penalty for QPR against Everton.
Stephen Duke-McKenna scores a penalty against Everton. Image: Shutterstock.

And in 2021, he ended up making a significant contribution to a Carabao Cup shock against the club he started out with.

Duke-McKenna, a Guyana international, scored in QPR’s third round penalty shoot-out triumph at Loftus Road to knock Rafa Benitez’s Everton out.

Now 24 and a Harrogate player, he has agreed a loan with Saints through to the end of the season.

More from St Johnstone FC

Stephen Duke-McKenna goes past a Tranmere Rovers defender.
New St Johnstone loan winger vows to 'excite' Perth fans
Stephen Duke-McKenna in action for Sutton United.
St Johnstone closing in on double loan swoop on transfer deadline day
Drey Wright after St Johnstone beat St Mirren.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright set a pre-split target - and Perth side are…
Ross Edwards, 65, lives at Capability Scotland's Upper Springfield facility in Perth.
Dundee footballer left in wheelchair after crash inspires £100k Perth community hub campaign
Bozo Mikulic leads the St Johnstone celebrations after beating St Mirren.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Managing chaos, Ross Sinclair comes of age, Elliot Watt…
3
Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari bursting with pride after heroic Perth side make it…
St Johnstone's new midfielder Jonathan Svedberg holds a scarf up on his unveiling.
St Mirren debut will be a baptism of fire for St Johnstone midfielder Jonathan…
Victor Griffith holding a ball at McDiarmid Park for a photocall.
St Johnstone star Victor Griffith has Panama behind him for Scotland adventure
Elliot Watt in action for Wolves as an 18-year-old.
Elliot Watt: Poignant letter lays bare St Johnstone new boy's football story
Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders in action.
Jack Sanders: £150k transfer from St Johnstone to MK Dons confirmed

Conversation