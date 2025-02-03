New St Johnstone loan winger vows to ‘excite’ Perth fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone loan winger vows to ‘excite’ Perth fans

Stephen Duke-McKenna has signed a deal through to the end of the season.

By Eric Nicolson
Stephen Duke-McKenna goes past a Tranmere Rovers defender.
Stephen Duke-McKenna. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have confirmed the loan signing of Harrogate Town winger, Stephen Duke-McKenna.

And the Guyana international has pledged to bring “excitement” to McDiarmid Park.

“As soon as I heard there was interest, I knew it was a big opportunity for me,” said Duke-McKenna.

“I was just buzzing to get up here to Perth. I have seen the club’s recent form and there is a real buzz about the place.

“I spoke to the head coach and I wanted to get this done quickly so that I can get started right away.

Stephen Duke-McKenna in action for Sutton United.
New St Johnstone winger, Stephen Duke-McKenna. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s a new challenge for me. I want to test myself against the top talents in this league.

“The head coach was great when I spoke to him. He is a passionate guy, he is down to earth and he has a bit of banter. We connected right away.”

Energy

The 24-year-old, who started out with Everton before being picked up by QPR, gave a flavour of what he hopes to add to Simo Valakari’s team.

“Energy,” he said. “I like to excite the fans. I will definitely be doing that.

“I want to help the team as much as possible, so hopefully I will chip in with a few goals and assists along the way.

“I can’t wait to get going. We have an exciting cup game this weekend and that can’t come soon enough for me.”

Jack Sanders: £150k transfer from St Johnstone to MK Dons confirmed

