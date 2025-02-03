New St Johnstone loan winger vows to ‘excite’ Perth fans

St Johnstone have confirmed the loan signing of Harrogate Town winger, Stephen Duke-McKenna.

And the Guyana international has pledged to bring “excitement” to McDiarmid Park.

“As soon as I heard there was interest, I knew it was a big opportunity for me,” said Duke-McKenna.

“I was just buzzing to get up here to Perth. I have seen the club’s recent form and there is a real buzz about the place.

“I spoke to the head coach and I wanted to get this done quickly so that I can get started right away.

“It’s a new challenge for me. I want to test myself against the top talents in this league.

“The head coach was great when I spoke to him. He is a passionate guy, he is down to earth and he has a bit of banter. We connected right away.”

Energy

The 24-year-old, who started out with Everton before being picked up by QPR, gave a flavour of what he hopes to add to Simo Valakari’s team.

“Energy,” he said. “I like to excite the fans. I will definitely be doing that.

“I want to help the team as much as possible, so hopefully I will chip in with a few goals and assists along the way.

“I can’t wait to get going. We have an exciting cup game this weekend and that can’t come soon enough for me.”