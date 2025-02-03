St Johnstone duo set to depart McDiarmid Park – one to Raith Rovers and one to America

St Johnstone duo Josh Rae and Cammy MacPherson are set to leave McDiarmid Park.

Raith Rovers have agreed a loan deal for the former Airdrie goalkeeper through to the end of the season, while MacPherson is on the verge of moving to America to join Robbie Neilson’s Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Rae has fallen down the goalie pecking order at Perth, with Andy Fisher the number one following his arrival from Swansea City earlier this month.

When Fisher was ill on Saturday, Ross Sinclair was the man chosen to replace him against St Mirren.

The 24-year-old will now battle Kevin Dabrowski for a place in Barry Robson’s Raith team.

MacPherson hasn’t made a single first team appearance under Simo Valakari.

His contract runs out in the summer.

Other players may yet leave on loan, even after the transfer window shuts, as lower league clubs in Scotland have an extended period to complete business.

That won’t apply to Benji Kimpioka, however, who hasn’t found a new club and is now likely to be a St Johnstone player through to the summer.