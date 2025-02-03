St Johnstone duo set to depart McDiarmid Park – one to Raith Rovers and one to America

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone duo set to depart McDiarmid Park – one to Raith Rovers and one to America

Josh Rae and Cammy MacPherson are on the verge of loan deals.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae. Image: SNS

St Johnstone duo Josh Rae and Cammy MacPherson are set to leave McDiarmid Park.

Raith Rovers have agreed a loan deal for the former Airdrie goalkeeper through to the end of the season, while MacPherson is on the verge of moving to America to join Robbie Neilson’s Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Rae has fallen down the goalie pecking order at Perth, with Andy Fisher the number one following his arrival from Swansea City earlier this month.

When Fisher was ill on Saturday, Ross Sinclair was the man chosen to replace him against St Mirren.

The 24-year-old will now battle Kevin Dabrowski for a place in Barry Robson’s Raith team.

Cammy MacPherson.
Cammy MacPherson of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

MacPherson hasn’t made a single first team appearance under Simo Valakari.

His contract runs out in the summer.

Other players may yet leave on loan, even after the transfer window shuts, as lower league clubs in Scotland have an extended period to complete business.

That won’t apply to Benji Kimpioka, however, who hasn’t found a new club and is now likely to be a St Johnstone player through to the summer.

More from St Johnstone FC

Stephen Duke-McKenna.
St Johnstone new boy inspired by 'stab in the heart' at hands of ex-Dundee…
Stephen Duke-McKenna goes past a Tranmere Rovers defender.
New St Johnstone loan winger vows to 'excite' Perth fans
Stephen Duke-McKenna in action for Sutton United.
St Johnstone closing in on double loan swoop on transfer deadline day
Drey Wright after St Johnstone beat St Mirren.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright set a pre-split target - and Perth side are…
Ross Edwards, 65, lives at Capability Scotland's Upper Springfield facility in Perth.
Dundee footballer left in wheelchair after crash inspires £100k Perth community hub campaign
Bozo Mikulic leads the St Johnstone celebrations after beating St Mirren.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Managing chaos, Ross Sinclair comes of age, Elliot Watt…
3
Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari bursting with pride after heroic Perth side make it…
St Johnstone's new midfielder Jonathan Svedberg holds a scarf up on his unveiling.
St Mirren debut will be a baptism of fire for St Johnstone midfielder Jonathan…
Victor Griffith holding a ball at McDiarmid Park for a photocall.
St Johnstone star Victor Griffith has Panama behind him for Scotland adventure
Elliot Watt in action for Wolves as an 18-year-old.
Elliot Watt: Poignant letter lays bare St Johnstone new boy's football story

Conversation