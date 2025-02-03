St Johnstone confirm EIGHTH January transfer window deal

St Johnstone completed their eighth January signing at the very end of deadline day.

Charlton Athletic centre-back, Zach Mitchell, has agreed a loan through to the summer.

Mitchell, 20, is highly regarded at his parent club and recently signed a long-term deal through to 2027.

He has played several first team games already and spent time on loan with Colchester United, where he was a regular.

“I know how competitive the league is and I know it will be tough,” said Mitchell.

“It might be a different challenge to what I’m used to but I’m ready to embrace that.

“I like to think I’m confident on the ball and like to step in from the back. But it is also about being sound defensively first. Hopefully I can marry the two of those together nicely.

“The team has picked up positive results recently and we’ll be looking to continue that. The first aim for me is to help build on that and get out of the position we’re in.”

Harrogate Town winger, Stephen Duke-McKenna, has also joined on loan.